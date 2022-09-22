KUSHIDA is diagnosed with Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

Earlier this week, NJPW star KUSHIDA was pulled from upcoming shows due to a “suspected skin disease.”

NJPW has now revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease:

“Following his absence from September 21’s Kumamoto event, KUSHIDA will not be cleared to compete on September 23 in Kumamoto. After being assessed for a suspected skin disease, KUSHIDA has been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle and appreciate your understanding. The following change has been made to Friday’s card: KUSHIDA, Jado, Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay White vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Jay White –> Jado, Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay White vs Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Jay White NJPW joins fans in wishing KUSHIDA a full and speedy recovery.”

Symptoms of the disease can include fever, mouth sores, and skin rash. It’s generally not considered serious, as most people recover on their own in seven to 10 days, but it is contagious.

KUSHIDA is still listed on the lineup for NJPW’s Burning Spirit tour on Sept. 25 in Kobe World Hall, where he is advertised for a tag team match with Tama Tonga against Jay White & Taiji Ishimori.