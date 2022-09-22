Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

AEW held a talent meeting before Dynamite Grand Slam, per Fightful Select. Details were scarce, but it was said to be a pep talk for the roster that was positively received.

The site also spoke to a pair of AEW veterans, one of whom said the last three weeks have been much more laid back than how things were leading up to All Out. The other said the last three tapings are the best the the locker room’s been in a long time.

Another of Fightful’s AEW sources used the term “addition by subtraction” to describe the current backstage culture, but wasn’t specific about who they were referring to.

In a report indicating that AEW had conversations with Saraya over the summer (which seem accurate after last night), Fightful also said a source told them Triple H’s team was potentially interested in bringing her back to WWE.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston believes SmackDown will remain on Hulu if the streaming service’s deal with WWE expires this weekend, “because Smackdown next-day rights are sub-licensed by Fox to Hulu as a separate deal.”

On Sept. 16, WWE filed for trademarks on “NXT Europe” and “NXT Global.”

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.