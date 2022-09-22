Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance It’s Trevtember, Phuqrs (Sept. 23, 8 pm CT)

Acid Jaz vs. Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Chico Suave vs. Craig Mitchell vs. Darin Corbin vs. Guerrera de Brisenas (Scramble Match) Pick ‘N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) vs. Sky’s the Limit (Sabin Gauge & Xavier Sky) Project MONIX vs. Tre LaMar Big Damo vs. Storm Grayson Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Bryan Keith (c) vs. Myron Reed (Freelance Legacy Championship) Calvin Tankman vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance are back and I’ll be honest, I’m not sure what the show name is about but they’ve got a stonking huge card full of big matches featuring guest stars and new talent alike!

BLP Turbo Graps 24 (Sept. 24)

—Show One (4 pm CT)—

Anthony Henry vs. David Young (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Shun Skywalker vs. Space Monkey (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Colby Corino vs. Levi Everett (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Joshua Bishop vs. Sawyer Wreck (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Dustin Waller vs. Myron Reed (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Jungle Kyona vs. Skye Blue (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Crash Jaxon vs. Isaiah Broner (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Big Damo vs. Marko Stunt (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Cheeseburger vs. Trik Davis (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Bryan Keith vs. Erick Stevens (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) Gary Jay vs. Kylon King (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match) “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match)

—Show Two (7:30 pm CT)—

Turbo Graps 24 Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Naturday Saints (Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott IV) Isaiah Moore vs. KC Navarro Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Trish Adora (BLP Championship)

Aw yeah ain’t no tournament like a Black Label tournament! Look at some of these names, y’all— Shun Skywalker and Jungle Kyona from Japan, David Young from the early 2000s, Space Monkey is back, it’s a real smorgasbord!

Limitless Chasing Forever (Sept. 24, 7:30 pm ET)

Aaron Rourke vs. Andy Brown vs. Channing Thomas vs. Dezmond Cole B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) Anthony Greene vs. Rip Byson Dirty Dango & Harry Smith vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. JD Drake Alec Price (c) vs. Ace Romero (Limitless World Championship)

Limitless have a fun time lined up for all, with the unlikely duo of Fandango and Davey Boy Smith, Jr. taking on MSP, a Drake/Garvin HOSS FIGHT, and Romero challenging for the title!

H2O HustleMania V (Sept. 24, 8 pm ET)

Austin Luke vs. Bam Sullivan vs. GG Everson vs. Lucky 13 vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Ryan Redfield Jeff Cannonball & Terra Calaway vs. Keepers of the Gate (Duncan Aleem & Myke Quest) Kennedi Copeland vs. Neil Diamond Cutter “Low Life” Louie Ramos vs. Mouse Dale Patricks vs. Deklan Grant The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk) vs. Young Studs (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) (T4 Summit First Round Match) Matt Tremont vs. Mickie Knuckles (Deathmatch)

Hardcore Hustle Organization’s flagship is back and filled with violence, plus a T4 Summit match to keep building towards IWTV tag champs!

PPW Heavy Hitters 4 (Sept. 25, 1 pm ET)

DDTrash (Bruce Gray & Tyler Voxx) vs. the Creeps (Andey Ripley & Irving West) Apollo Starr vs. Lord Crewe (Heavy Hitters #1 Contender’s Tournament UWFi Rules First Round Match) Joseph Alexander vs. Tommy Vendetta (Heavy Hitters #1 Contender’s Tournament UWFi Rules First Round Match) Derek Neal vs. Isaiah Broner (Heavy Hitters #1 Contender’s Tournament UWFi Rules First Round Match) Max the Impaler vs. Max ZERO (Heavy Hitters #1 Contender’s Tournament UWFi Rules First Round Match) Aiden & Sidney Von Engeland vs. Dustin Leonard & ??? Brutus Dylan vs. Josh Crane vs. Joshua Bishop vs. Lobo Okami vs. Ron Mathis (c) vs. Scarlett (PPW Brass Knuckles Championship Monster’s Ball Match) Heavy Hitters #1 Contender’s Tournament UWFi Rules Semifinals & Finals Ryan Clark vs. Suge D (c) (PPW Championship) Austin Connelly (c) vs. Jordan Blade (PPW Heavy Hitters Championship Dog Collar Match) Bobby Beverly vs. Matthew Justice (Last Man Standing Match)

Paradigm Pro are back and that’s a lot of words I typed in that match listing there!

Free matches here!

Derek Dillinger vs. Max Caster

Courtesy of AIW, it’s the Shook Crew vs. the Production in singles form, check it out!

Ashley Vox, B3CCA, Davienne, & Delmi Exo vs. Prestigious

Up next we’ve got some Atomicos action from Limitless!

Ivelisse vs. Rain

Last but not least we’ve got a blast from the past from Shine 16!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.