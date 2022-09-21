MLW spoils its own title change

Major League Wrestling returned from Summer vacation with a TV taping on Sunday night (Sept. 18) in Atlanta, GA. The Super Series event featured wrestlers from MLW, AAA, IWA, and DRAGONGATE. Championships were on the line in interpromotional battles, and one belt even changed hands.

Needless to say, a spoiler lies ahead in wait for your peeping eyes. If you want to preserve the Fusion surprises for TV viewing, then don’t read on.

One of the Super Series’ star attractions was the MLW debut of Shun Skywalker from DRAGONGATE. Skywalker challenged Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Championship. MLW reported that the masked newcomer put his money where his mouth is and won the title.

Shun Skywalker (@ssw_skywalk) dethrones Myron Reed to win the World Middleweight Championship! https://t.co/LTzGpwzssb — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 19, 2022

MLW issued the following press release:

Breaking news: there is a new World Middleweight Champion! Last night in Atlanta history was made as Shun Skywalker pinned Myron Reed to end his 9-month reign. Cameras were rolling as the title changed hands, the first MLW title to do so in Georgia. The title bout will air this fall when the new season of FUSION kicks off. League officials are set for a zoom call with DRAGONGATE CEO Mr. Kido to map out upcoming title bouts for the new champion. MLW.com will update this story as warranted.

When one door closes, another opens with opportunity. Promoter Cesar Duran (aka Dario Cueto) has his eye on the prize for lucrative matchmaking possibilities for Skywalker.

New champion means new opportunities! My renegades I just had a call with my amigos in Kobe, Japan at @DragonGateEN. Yesss @ssw_skywalk. I think you're going to have some glorious battles in your future! — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) September 19, 2022

As for Reed, he appears to be focused on bigger things. The three-time middleweight titleholder has proven his excellence in that weight class. Could a move up to challenge Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship or a rumble with Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship be in Reed’s future?

I’m still the best middleweight in the world.



I’ve proven all I needed to in the middleweight division… https://t.co/ptYoQkEDUd — Myron Reed (@TheBadReed) September 19, 2022

MLW has yet to announce an official return date for fresh episode of Fusion. It should be arriving soon for the Fall season.

