MLW spoils its own title change

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Major League Wrestling returned from Summer vacation with a TV taping on Sunday night (Sept. 18) in Atlanta, GA. The Super Series event featured wrestlers from MLW, AAA, IWA, and DRAGONGATE. Championships were on the line in interpromotional battles, and one belt even changed hands.

Needless to say, a spoiler lies ahead in wait for your peeping eyes. If you want to preserve the Fusion surprises for TV viewing, then don’t read on.

One of the Super Series’ star attractions was the MLW debut of Shun Skywalker from DRAGONGATE. Skywalker challenged Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Championship. MLW reported that the masked newcomer put his money where his mouth is and won the title.

MLW issued the following press release:

Breaking news: there is a new World Middleweight Champion!

Last night in Atlanta history was made as Shun Skywalker pinned Myron Reed to end his 9-month reign.

Cameras were rolling as the title changed hands, the first MLW title to do so in Georgia. The title bout will air this fall when the new season of FUSION kicks off.

League officials are set for a zoom call with DRAGONGATE CEO Mr. Kido to map out upcoming title bouts for the new champion.

MLW.com will update this story as warranted.

When one door closes, another opens with opportunity. Promoter Cesar Duran (aka Dario Cueto) has his eye on the prize for lucrative matchmaking possibilities for Skywalker.

As for Reed, he appears to be focused on bigger things. The three-time middleweight titleholder has proven his excellence in that weight class. Could a move up to challenge Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship or a rumble with Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship be in Reed’s future?

MLW has yet to announce an official return date for fresh episode of Fusion. It should be arriving soon for the Fall season.

Until then, support Shun Skywalker as new MLW middleweight champ with merch.

Are you excited for Shun Skywalker’s title reign? What would you like to see from Myron Reed as he continues his journey in MLW?

