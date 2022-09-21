Taya Valkyrie doesn’t back down from challenges. After NWA women’s champion Kamille called out the AAA women’s champ for Triplemania XXX, it was only a matter of time until La Wera Loca responded.

Taya accepted the fight in a passionate promo for AAA gold at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 on October 15 in Mexico City.

Taya Valkyrie: Ha ha ha, Kamille, Kamille, Kamille. Esto te voy a decir en ingles (I’m going to say this in English), so you understand me. Yes, you beat me at NWA 74. We took each other to the limits. That day we had the weight of the world on our shoulders in the main event representing women’s wrestling, and we did not disappoint. But, you simply just don’t understand what it means to be a Reina de Reinas champion. This championship represent thirty years of lucha libre history. Women, legends, have held this in their hands. A representation of passion, never giving up, and tradition and legacy. You see, you didn’t leave your country to go somewhere to immerse yourself in the culture and in the lifestyle. You didn’t take 19-hour bus rides to and from shows all over the country. You see, you simply can not understand the wars that I went through in and out of the ring to get me where I am today. So on October 15 at Triplemania XXX, let me give you a little lesson in what it means to be the queen of queens and show you why lucha libre runs through my veins and why I hold the key to the kingdom.

Excellent promo from Taya. It demonstrates the value of the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship as a title worth fighting for. The promo also has special significance for Taya’s personal history. After being trained by Lance Storm, Taya left Canada to make her way in the business in Mexico. Her passion about the title feels real, because it is. Taya experienced the struggles of working the grind from the ground floor up into becoming a four-time Reina de Reinas champion. She’s not a foreign attraction visiting only for special shows, like Kenny Omega and FTR as an example. Taya is a real deal luchadora. Her pride as AAA champion is legit.

This bout at Triplemania XXX will mark the rematch between Taya and Kamille. The Brickhouse successfully retained the NWA Women’s World Championship against La Wera Loca at NWA 74. No matter who wins round two, round three is already set for the NWA gold at Hard Times 3 on November 12.

Taya was originally scheduled to defend against Thunder Rosa, however, the AEW women’s champ was pulled due to injury. AAA has not officially announced Taya versus Kamille, although, it seems obvious given the effort taking time to produce promos. Time will tell if it is a straight singles bout or if AAA adds another luchadora to the mix, such as Lady Flammer who is owed a title shot.

The card for Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 on October 15 currently contains:

Ruleta de la Muerte Mask vs. Mask Final: Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr.

Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr. AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. TBA

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. TBA AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Kamille

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Kamille Hair vs. Hair: Pagano vs. Cibernetico

