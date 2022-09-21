AEW Dynamite Preview (Sept. 21, 2022): So many titles!

All Elite Wrestling comes our way on Sept. 21 with Dynamite from the Queens in New York City, in front of a packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Last week, Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara despite Tay and her tacky shoes best interference. MJF cut a classic Maxwell promo on Jon Moxley and introduced his new “stable on retainer,” The Firm. Stokely Hathaway and The Firm laid down some gospel. Jungle Boy embarrassed Jay Lethal. HOOK proved that he is a better filmmaker than Darby. The feud between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks continued to heat up. Swerve in our Glory successfully defended their tag titles against the Lucha Bros, who are still definitely the Trios Champions though, so you all can suck it. Max Caster was too mad to rap! Toni Storm was already pinned because lol the women’s division, but, hey, at least Jamie Hayter turned out to be a real one. And finally, Bryan Danielson defeated some guy claiming to be a wizard to move on to the finals and fight his BCC bro for the world championship.

This Week’s Headliner

After weeks of internet drama (sorry Malakai), a new World Champion will be crowned tonight.

Bryan Danielson takes on his Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley for the second time in AEW tonight, but this time they’re friends.

Honestly, I think this could go either way. Jon Moxley has proven that not only does holding the championship do wonders for himself as a competitor, but he is a great champion for AEW as a whole. Plus, there is that whole MJF feud waiting in the wings.

But on the other hand, Bryan Danielson has been on a bit of a path of redemption in this tournament. He defeated Hangman and now he has to defeat Jon Moxley to win the championship, and the prophecy will be complete! Well, maybe not as dramatic as that, but you get the idea.

Frankly, both results sound great. I’m really just happy for William Regal.

The Title Scene

One-third of the Trios Champions will put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy tonight. Look, I like Orange Cassidy a lot, but they should let PAC be 2PAC for a while longer, mostly because I love him. Regardless this one is gonna be a banger.

Your Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm got pinned last week. Yeah, it’s dumb. Tonight she tries to justify her championship win when she defends her title in a four-way match against Dr. Britt Baker, Serena Deeb & Athena. Frankly, I have no idea how this one is going to go. The title scene in the women’s division is a mess. Toni got pinned, so by the Steiner math she should win tonight, but also, they seem to just want to write for Britt? So I wouldn’t be surprised if she takes it.

Chris Jericho is all mad that he got beat for a chance to compete for the world title by a Blackpool Combat Club member. So he decided he’ll do the next best thing and take the ROH World Championship from a different member of Blackpool Combat Club. Claudio accepted, saying, “Chris, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time. So Chris, you’re on. But I’m going to beat the hell out of you!” Claudio Castagnoli seems thrilled by this development but not worried in the least. Methinks Jericho is going to need all his wizard powers for this one.

The Acclaimed are the most over tag team in the entire company. Those are just the facts. Tonight they try again to win the Tag Team Championships from Swerve in Our Glory, and I’m betting they will succeed. They’ve earned it, and frankly, they will get more screen time that Lee & Swerve are getting as tag champs. Give The Acclaimed some gold and let Keith Lee and Swerve loose on the singles roster. That’s where they’ll thrive.

The TNT Champion (Wardlow) is too busy hanging out with the ROH Television Champion (Samoa Joe) to wrestle tonight. They take on Tony Nese & Josh Woods on Rampage.

The TBS Champion lives! But if you wanna see her, you have to watch Rampage.

If HOOK were my bestie, I wouldn’t even need a no-bump clause. The FTW Champion wouldn’t let anyone get past him

Other things to keep an eye on:

• The Firm formerly introduced themselves last week. Now it’s time to see what they got.

• Do you think Malakai Black is mad because The House of Black seem fine without him?

• Every Dynamite should have at least 15 minutes set aside for Ricky Starks to cut a promo.

• Every Dynamite should also have at least 15 minutes set aside for Jungle Boy to rage and kick ass. Bonus points, if it’s just him embarrassing Jay Lethal.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.