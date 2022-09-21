Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestleVotes says a source told them he suspects the recent White Rabbit teases are about Bray Wyatt but doesn’t know because “it’s being withheld from everyone.” They’re hoping to keep it as quiet as possible while still drawing the interest in it they have.

Ringside News claims that any talk of Vince McMahon going into the Hall of Fame next year is premature and there have been no talks about as much behind-the-scenes among writers and producers.

Per Fightful Select, morale is up within WWE as company employees were told by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan that they would be getting more holidays off in 2023, including Juneteenth, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Eve, and a floating holiday.

For what it’s worth, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the AEW rankings are “not dead but they have been toned down.” He also said “there was a decision not to emphasis them as much on television but they can always go back to doing so.”

Even before his recent criminal charges, Fightful claims WWE had no interest in bringing back Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark.

