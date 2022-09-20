KUSHIDA to miss second NJPW show due to suspected skin disease

After a disappointing stint with WWE, KUSHIDA returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He’s looking to remind wrestling fans in his home country and around the world that’s he’s among the best cruiserweight/junior heavyweights, but right now that quest’s hit a snag.

KUSHIDA was pulled from last Saturday’s Burning Spirit tour show due to a high fever. He’s tested negative for COVID, and consulted with doctors who believe they’ve diagnosed the problem.

From New Japan:

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to wrestle on a non televised live event September 21 in Kumamoto, will miss the event as a precaution due to health concerns. KUSHIDA was removed from Saturday’s event in Kagoshima after presenting with a fever. After testing negative for COVID-19, he underwent consultation with doctors who diagnosed him with a suspected skin disease. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The 39 year old was scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Tama Tonga & Jado in a 10-man tag against Bullet Club’s Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo on tomorrow’s card. NJPW announced that will now be an eight-man, with Gedo being removed from the Bullet Club side.

Here’s wishing KUSHIDA a rapid return to good health.