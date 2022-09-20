WarGames is a fitting evolution for Survivor Series

The first pro wrestling show I can ever remember watching came from a blue box that contained a tape I mashed into our old VCR. That tape turned out to be the World Wrestling Federation’s Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) from Nov. 22, 1990, at the Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

This right here takes me back:

To this day, I can watch this show and be thoroughly entertained by all of it. Gorilla Monsoon and Roddy Piper yelling their commentary for nearly the entirety of the show (it gave it a real hype feel); the debut of The Undertaker; Bret Hart and Ted DiBiase putting on a wrestling clinic at the end of their match; Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan coming together as the ultimate babyface duo to close the show standing tall; the wide ranging cast of characters; hell, even the goofy ass Gobbledy Gooker has a place in my heart.

I also thought it was a relatively cool concept. Five matches featuring teams of four squaring off, and whoever could survive would move on to the Grand Finale. In this case, Hogan, Warrior, and Tito Santana represented the babyface side while DiBiase, Rick Martel, The Warlord, and Power & Glory (Hercules & Paul Roma) represented the heel side. It was a slick way to get random wrestlers teaming together and seeing out it all played out in an elimination format.

Simple and straight forward, just the way I like it.

I will say it probably worked for me at the time because I was a kid who was enamored by all the characters, and it still works for me now because of the extreme nostalgia it brings about. The format itself fairly quickly became stale, which is why they eventually moved away from it altogether, though it would make a comeback in various forms.

One of the ways they went about the show since the brand split was to do these painfully dull Raw vs. SmackDown matches, a desperate attempt at drawing interest via the allure of brand supremacy. It doesn’t work, and it never worked, because it’s all wrestlers under the same umbrella anyway, so who the hell cares, right?

To that end, Survivor Series became a show you dreaded, or at least I have.

But no longer.

That’s because Triple H announced the next evolution for one of the original “Big Four” events: WarGames!

It’s a fitting evolution, right?

WarGames matches are team based and while they aren’t elimination matches by nature, they’re absolutely about survival. The participants get good and violent to achieve their ends, and we, dear fans, are the beneficiaries of their sacrifice. They battle until they are spent and one of them submits to the will of the other.

Survivor Series indeed.

This has been your graveyard shift blog for the evening. Hope you're having a good night out there, Cagesiders.