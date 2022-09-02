CMLL Roundup: Night of Champions voting options, 89th Anniversary injury replacement

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL is bringing back the Night of Champions event for Friday, September 30. The concept is a fan vote (here) selecting from an option of challengers for championship bouts. There are six matches on the ballot. The lineup includes:

CMLL World Trios Championship versus El Sagrado, Gemelo Diablo I, & Gemelo Diablo II:

✨CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS CMLL✨

¡Los Malditos -El Sagrado y los Gemelos Diablo- pondrán en juego su título y tu eliges a los rivales!

Los nominados son:

-Los Infernales

-OneAtos Team

-La Ola Negra



⭐ Vota por tus retadores favoritos en https://t.co/JKIooCsWzW pic.twitter.com/s5TMIxxxe6 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 31, 2022

Hechicero, Euforia, & Mephisto

Fugaz, Esfinge, & Star Black

Akuma, Espanto Jr., & Dark Magic

CMLL World Tag Team Championship versus Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja:

✨CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS CMLL✨

¡Los Ingobernables pondrán en juego su título y tu eliges a los rivales!

Los nominados son:

-Último Gro. y Gran Gro.

-Dulce Gardenia y Espíritu Negro

-Volador Jr. y Magia Blanca



⭐ Vota por tus favoritos en https://t.co/JKIooCsWzW pic.twitter.com/Tp2yjGcphf — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 31, 2022

Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero

Dulce Gardenia & Espiritu Negro

Volador Jr. & Magia Blanca

NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship versus Mistico:

✨CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL HISTÓRICO DE PESO MEDIO✨

¡Místico pondrá en juego su título y tu eliges al rival!

Los nominados son:

-Soberano Jr.

-Guerrero Maya Jr.

-Rugido



⭐ Vota por tu retador favorito en https://t.co/JKIooCsWzW pic.twitter.com/urTYefyh8o — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 31, 2022

Soberano Jr.

Guerrero Maya Jr.

Rugido

CMLL World Welterweight Championship versus Titan:

✨CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PESO WELTER CMLL✨

¡Titán pondrá en juego su título y tu eliges al rival!

Los nominados son:

-Suicida

-Rey Cometa

-Negro Casas



⭐ Vota por tu retador favorito en https://t.co/JKIooCsWzW pic.twitter.com/aoxLTyjmhh — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 31, 2022

Suicida

Rey Cometa

Negro Casas

Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Championship versus Lluvia & La Jarochita:

✨CAMPEONATO NACIONAL DE PAREJAS FEMENIL✨

¡Lluvia y La Jarochita pondrán en juego su título y tu eliges a las rivales!

Las nominadas son:

-Dark Silueta y Amapola

-Marcela y Princesa Sugehit

-Reyna Isis y Metálica



⭐ Vota por tus retadoras favoritas en https://t.co/JKIooCsWzW pic.twitter.com/gmoUe7OVNt — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 31, 2022

Dark Silueta & Amapola

Marcela & Princesa Sugehit

Reyna Isis & Metalica

CMLL World Mini-Estrella Championship versus Mercurio:

✨CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PEQUEÑOS ESTRELLAS CMLL✨

¡Mercurio pondrá en juego su título y tu eliges al rival!

Los nominados son:

-Último Dragoncito

-Minos

-Pierrothito



⭐ Vota por tu retador favorito en https://t.co/JKIooCsWzW pic.twitter.com/24u4F14ie5 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 31, 2022

Ultimo Dragoncito

Minos

Pierrothito

Before the Night of Champions, CMLL is full steam ahead for the 89th Anniversary show on September 16. That show is CMLL’s biggest of the year. The main event is a rival partners tag team eliminator with the winners battling in mask versus mask or hair versus hair as appropriate.

Unfortunately, one of the participants was removed due to injury. Templario was pulled after damaging his shoulder last week. The luchador will need surgery and be out of action for 5 to 6 weeks. The injury can be seen in the following highlight package (at 3:49) when Templario was on the receiving end of an inverted superplex from Ultimo Guerrero.

In Templario’s place will be Dragon Rojo Jr. The masked man volunteered, and CMLL made it official.

The CMLL 89th Anniversary card currently stands with:

Tag Team eliminator with Mask vs. Mask or Hair vs. Hair finale for winners: Atlantis & Fuerza Guerrera vs. Averno & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr. vs. Soberano Jr. & Dragon Rojo Jr.

Atlantis & Fuerza Guerrera vs. Averno & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr. vs. Soberano Jr. & Dragon Rojo Jr. Mask vs. Mask: La Jarochita vs. Reyna Isis

La Jarochita vs. Reyna Isis La Copa Independencia finale

Negro Casas, Titan, & Star Jr. vs. Hechicero, Euforia, & Mephisto

Mexican National Trios Championship: Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro, & Rey Cometa (c) vs. Guerrero Maya Jr., Stigma, & Arkalis

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!