CMLL Roundup: Night of Champions voting options, 89th Anniversary injury replacement

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL is bringing back the Night of Champions event for Friday, September 30. The concept is a fan vote (here) selecting from an option of challengers for championship bouts. There are six matches on the ballot. The lineup includes:

CMLL World Trios Championship versus El Sagrado, Gemelo Diablo I, & Gemelo Diablo II:

  • Hechicero, Euforia, & Mephisto
  • Fugaz, Esfinge, & Star Black
  • Akuma, Espanto Jr., & Dark Magic

CMLL World Tag Team Championship versus Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja:

  • Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero
  • Dulce Gardenia & Espiritu Negro
  • Volador Jr. & Magia Blanca

NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship versus Mistico:

  • Soberano Jr.
  • Guerrero Maya Jr.
  • Rugido

CMLL World Welterweight Championship versus Titan:

  • Suicida
  • Rey Cometa
  • Negro Casas

Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Championship versus Lluvia & La Jarochita:

  • Dark Silueta & Amapola
  • Marcela & Princesa Sugehit
  • Reyna Isis & Metalica

CMLL World Mini-Estrella Championship versus Mercurio:

  • Ultimo Dragoncito
  • Minos
  • Pierrothito

Before the Night of Champions, CMLL is full steam ahead for the 89th Anniversary show on September 16. That show is CMLL’s biggest of the year. The main event is a rival partners tag team eliminator with the winners battling in mask versus mask or hair versus hair as appropriate.

Unfortunately, one of the participants was removed due to injury. Templario was pulled after damaging his shoulder last week. The luchador will need surgery and be out of action for 5 to 6 weeks. The injury can be seen in the following highlight package (at 3:49) when Templario was on the receiving end of an inverted superplex from Ultimo Guerrero.

In Templario’s place will be Dragon Rojo Jr. The masked man volunteered, and CMLL made it official.

The CMLL 89th Anniversary card currently stands with:

  • Tag Team eliminator with Mask vs. Mask or Hair vs. Hair finale for winners: Atlantis & Fuerza Guerrera vs. Averno & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr. vs. Soberano Jr. & Dragon Rojo Jr.
  • Mask vs. Mask: La Jarochita vs. Reyna Isis
  • La Copa Independencia finale
  • Negro Casas, Titan, & Star Jr. vs. Hechicero, Euforia, & Mephisto
  • Mexican National Trios Championship: Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro, & Rey Cometa (c) vs. Guerrero Maya Jr., Stigma, & Arkalis

