Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider says Solo Sikoa will be called up to the main roster “ASAP” and will be joining the SmackDown brand.

There have been rumors going around that some AEW wrestlers have asked for their release from the company, such as Malakai Black and Miro. Fightful Select says this is not the case.

Having said that, they did say that they had sources that said Black was unhappy but it wasn’t something they could speak on without confirming it and it may have already been smoothed over.

There’s a lot of speculation, some based on odds from places like BetOnline, that MJF will return at All Out.

Insider expanded on Lady Frost’s issues with Impact Wrestling. They note a source in the company told them she was offered a full release if she would put over Masha Slamovich on TV but she stopped communicating with them. Then “sources close to Frost” denied that claim and said she agreed to it but wanted something in writing to confirm the arrangement and never got that.

