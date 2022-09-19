Kenny Omega suspension update: Can show bite mark, can’t work Triplemania

We’re still awaiting an official update on the AEW status of the men involved in backstage fight after All Out (CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt & Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks). Recent reports indicate that’s coming soon, after the completion of a third-party investigation being conducted into the incident.

In the meantime, a couple of items regarding one of them are making the rounds this fine September morning...

Omega was planning to be a part of AEW Games’ presence at Tokyo Game Show 2022 last week, but his suspension turned that into a personal trip to his home away from home. Kenny met up with his fellow Golden Lover Kota Ibushi, was scanned for a character in an upcoming Sega game, and visited with Capcom at the covention.

It was on that last stop that eagle-eyed fans spotted a bruise on Omega’s left forearm. It does look like there are some teeth marks there, but it’s hard to tell conclusively. The Cleaner is a believer in cupping therapy, but to my knowledge that’s not usually done on the lower arms. And Fightful notes that is where their sources say Ace Steel bit Kenny during the post-PPV melee, however, so...

You decide.

In the last 24 hours, we’ve also heard that AAA wanted Omega to work their Oct. 15 Triplemania event in Mexico City, but that he won’t be able to due to his suspension. Konnan said on his Keepin’ it 100 podcast, “Omega was gonna headline Triplemania and [AEW] won’t let him go.” Konnan said both Kenny and AEW talent relations executive Christopher Daniels indicated Omega wouldn’t be able to work what was supposed to be a headlining spot on the card. This lines up with another recent report that suspended AEW talent aren’t allowed to take other bookings.

The source of that report, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, says that Omega was never officially booked for Triplemania. AAA definitely wanted him, but before Kenny gave them an answer, his suspension made it a moot point.

None of which tells us anything new about the status of Omega, The Bucks, Punk or Steel. But it does give us more to talk about while we wait for AEW to complete its investigation and come to some decisions.