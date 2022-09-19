Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Suspended AEW talent cannot work independent dates, per the Observer.

While the sides are staying quiet now (reportedly due to possible legal action), Wade Keller said on a recent PWTorch.com audio show, “I’m expecting the silence to end soon.”

Discussing Stokely Hathaway’s promo from this week’s Dynamite, Keller also said Hathaway has a reputation for “getting himself over, and not who he’s with.”

Fightful says Liv Morgan was originally listed to be involved in the Damage CTRL promo on SmackDown this past week but that was obviously changed.

Ringside News claims Edge will be back quickly and, in fact, is scheduled to appear at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Oct. 8 in Philadelphia.

According to Fightful, AEW is planning to hold its Revolution event early next year at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California.

