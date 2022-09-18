Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were the best together

Stone Cold Steve Austin had arguably the highest peak of anyone in pro wrestling history. The Rock was maybe the most charismatic star the industry has ever seen. Individually, they were unquestionably two of the greatest of all time. But they may have been at their best when they were working with each other.

There are many examples of this but my favorite might be the two going back and forth on an episode of Monday Night Raw in a way only they could.

Part one:

The way they grab the microphone from each other is somehow too damn funny to me. The Rock’s way of mocking the “what” nonsense is also comedy, and Austin taking the mic and responding by launching right into it himself was perfect.

Part two:

My personal favorite here is Austin saying he’s heard Rock say he’s got a beer belly but “that ain’t a beer belly that’s a fuel tank for a whoop ass machine, and I’m about to open up a can on your ass right now.”

Amazing.

Not long after, he rests his hand on Rock’s shoulder and when Rock gently takes it off him, Austin, who keeps his eyes locked on the hand being moved until Rock lets go of it, responds with “don’t touch me. Please don’t touch me.” Later still, he’s fixing up Rock’s shirt just a little bit and when Rock pulls back to get him to quit Austin stops speaking, continues staring at the spot he was just fixing, and says “don’t ever pull away from me.” I’m not even sure why I think it’s funny but it makes me laugh every time.

They end up singing to each other, then perform a duet, and then, and only then, do they actually fight.

Better times, man.

This has been your graveyard shift blog for the evening. Hope you’re having a good night out there, Cagesiders.