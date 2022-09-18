Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 23 results & Week 24 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Sept. 11-17 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Hell yeah.

That promo helped AEW move forward after All Out, and you rewarded him for it. We also gave a bunch of votes to the guy who beat him then helped cause a crisis at the company... because whatever you think of him, the man knows how to get people talking.

We celebrated some hosses last week, and they’re back in the Top Ten thanks to a SmackDown six-man that called back to their Clash at the Castle classic.

Both the new ROH Pure champion and the hero he made proud are represented, along with a tag team everybody loves — and who stole the show (in a good way) at All Out.

A Monster returned to WWE, a Bastard became the first ever champ-champ in AEW history, and they got enough support to crack the latest Rankings.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 23

1. Jon Moxley

2. Sheamus

3. Daniel Garcia

4. Anthony Bowens

5. Max Caster

6. CM Punk

7. Gunther

8. Braun Strowman

9. Bryan Danielson

10. PAC

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we’re seeing separation at the top, Imperium’s leader continues to rise, and Long Island’s favorite son is back...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 10

1. Jon Moxley - 90

2. Wardlow - 56

3. CM Punk - 54

4. Dax Harwood - 41.5

5. Gunther - 32

6. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

6. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

6. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

9. Sami Zayn - 28

10. MJF - 27

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.