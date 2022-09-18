Rumor Look Back: Mar. 11 - 17, 2022

Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the date WWE wanted Cody Rhodes on TV for was next week’s (Mar. 14) Raw in Jacksonville, Florida. They still want Cody for WrestleMania 38. Talks are ongoing but a deal has not yet been reached, and time is running out.
- They got him for Mania but he was not on any Raw prior. (1/2)
- Meltzer indicated there is talk in WWE of calling up Bron Breakker to the main roster pretty quickly. Breakker is wrestling on this weekend’s house shows.
- He is still in NXT. (0/1)
- Gable Steveson will also be fast-tracked to the main roster. Meltzer said “the idea is for him to be another Brock Lesnar.”
- Recent word is they soured on him. He certainly hasn’t been fast-tracked anywhere. (0/1)
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez is under the impression that Steve Austin didn’t fully agree to work WrestleMania 38 until “very recently.”
- It ended up delivering.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian was told by multiple people that Rick Steiner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but his brother Scott will not be inducted. He also heard that Sharmell will be a member of the Class of 2022.
- It was both Steiners. Sharmell was also an inductee. (1/2)
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer said Steve Austin is increasing his cardio training. Stone Cold’s upcoming fight with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 will involve more than just a kick to the stomach and a stunner.
- It was a full match. Stone Cold wasn’t in peak form, but no one expected that. He was in good enough shape to do what he needed to. (1/1)
- As of Friday morning, a source told WrestleVotes they “expect up to 7 more matches to be announced” for the WrestleMania 38 card, and “the biggest domino yet to fall is Seth Rollins, for obvious reasons.”
- These are the hardest rumors because it’s tough to track down when matches were officially announced. But looking about a two weeks prior, there were 8 advertised matches. They ended with 16. So about that. (1/1)
- Damian Priest versus Finn Bálor for the United States championship will be added to the WrestleMania 38 card, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Natalya and a to-be-determined partner will be added to the WWE women’s tag title match, and a women’s battle royal is also listed internally for the WrestleMania card.
- Neither Bálor nor Priest had a match (though Priest was revealed as Edge’s then-ally). Nattie teamed with Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team title match. There was no women’s battle royal. It must be tough for someone like Finn when there are two nights of WrestleMania and he couldn’t find his way onto either night. (1/3)
- Per Fightful, Pete Dunne’s SmackDown debut as “Butch” is his official call-up from NXT to the WWE main roster. Prior to Big E suffering a broken neck, the plan was to book New Day vs. Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania 38.
- Butch is a full timer. I actually liked what they did with him as the out of control bruiser. (1/1)
- A “person of influence” at WarnerMedia vetoed AEW signing The Briscoes, according to Fightful Select’s sources at AEW and Warner. Jay Briscoe’s 2013 homophobic tweets were the issue.
- But they’ll allow Jay Lethal with his accusations? Not saying they should definitely have brought them in. But it feels like picking and choosing. And they talked about the Briscoes all the time anyway.
- According to Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes has multiple offers on the table from multiple pro wrestling companies. Apparently one AEW EVP just last week believed Cody is WWE bound and will wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.
- It was WWE and Seth. Like I wondered last week, who could have offered something that would have been more enticing than WWE (assuming AEW was done)? (2/2)
- Ringside News claims they were told “Raw is the worst mess it’s ever been” right now.
- That’s fair. That seemed like an evergreen as long as Vince was around. Of course, now he’s not.
- Per PW Insider, Vince McMahon was extra hands on with Friday Night SmackDown this past week and that’s what led to a number of changes in the show throughout the day.
- I’m sure the writers don’t miss scripts being torn up. There are still re-writes but it sounds much more stable now.
- Fightful says Scorpio Sky’s TNT title win was planned as far back as late 2021, and Cody Rhodes’ departure didn’t affect anything in that regard.
- Scorpio’s TNT title run was not a memorable one. And that’s too bad because he’s very talented. I believe he’s out hurt now?
- They also say Fallah Bahh has finished up with Impact Wrestling.
- He hasn’t wrestled much at all as of late. I also just learned he’s from New Jersey. (1/1)
- Your daily Cody Rhodes/WWE update: Wrestling Observer says Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was still listed internally for WrestleMania as of last Friday. Dave Meltzer sense was that what played out on Raw last night means Cody is “probably still in but not a lock.”
- It was Cody. (1/1)
- “There doesn’t appear to be any heat on” Ridge Holland for Big E’s broken neck, says PWTorch’s Wade Keller. Holland “handled himself well” after the incident, and Keller’s sources told him it was being treated as “accidents happen.”
- He’s had a couple accidents (one with Gargano that was scary as well). But I also don’t know nearly enough about being in the ring to watch and say “this guy is dangerous.” If there’s no heat, then there’s no heat.
- On the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer says WWE wants to put the Steiner Brothers into the Hall of Fame as a team this year, but it depends on whether Scott will agree. If not, they’ll induct Rick as a singles act.
- It was the brothers.
- WWE filmed some vignettes for Elias’ return to Raw, according to Fightful Select, but their source also told the site that “doesn’t really mean anything until firm plans are set.” A name change was also pitched, but it’s not known what that was.
- There was no name change. Instead, Elias’s brother Ezekiel debuted. (1/1)
- Former ROH Women’s champ Rok-C has now officially signed with WWE, per PW Insider.
- She’s Roxanne Perez. (1/1)
- While Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is definitely the plan for WrestleMania 38, Ringside News says whatever Cody and WWE have going on is being kept top secret in the company.
- He eventually signed. I wonder how secret it was.
- PW Insider says Batista will be in attendance for Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction but his induction ceremony is more likely for Los Angeles next year.
- I don’t think Batista was there for Undertaker’s induction. (0/1)
- They also say Kane is scheduled to be at WrestleMania this year.
- He was definitely there for the Undertaker. (1/1)
- According to the Observer, we can expect a Raw star on NXT almost every week going forward.
- If you include Ziggler, this is true. (1/1)
- Fightful Select says Candice LeRae’s contract with WWE is still set to expire this spring and hasn’t been renewed or frozen.
- She left in May. (1/1)
- Finn Balor told BT Sport he missed time in late 2021 and early 2022, including Royal Rumble, because he had to return to Ireland to get his work visa renewed.
- I’m sure dealing with that paperwork is a pain.
- PW Insider’s sources at AEW confirmed there was heat on Joey Janela for injuring Eddie Kingston, and “there was an internal belief that several talents had been hurt while working with him in the ring.”
- Joey is no longer with AEW.
- It’s not clear if Jonathan Gresham will work for one or both of Tony Khan’s companies, but Fightful Select reports Gresham is currently in talks with Ring of Honor and AEW. It’s said there have been “assets produced” which indicate he’ll will be working for Khan in some fashion.
- He left soon after losing the title to Claudio, requesting his release. (0/1)
- Brian Cage told the Going Broadway podcast he’s pitched ideas for his return to AEW and “there is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll wait and see.”
- Is that plan him being part of the very short lived ROH group led by Tully? He’s been MIA again.
- After word spread he’d donated to Drake Wuertz’s political campaign, Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan) posted on reddit that he doesn’t support QAnon, and thought that he was just lending money to Wuertz
- Oh man, Drake Wuertz...
This week: 15/23 - 65%
Overall: 4,305/7,566 - 56.9%
Have a great week, everyone!
