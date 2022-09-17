Taya Valkyrie has a very interesting replacement for Thunder Rosa in AAA title match at Triplemania

AAA had the wrestling world abuzz when they announced Taya Valkyrie versus AEW’s reigning world champion Thunder Rosa for the Reina de Reinas Championship at Triplemania XXX. Unfortunately, that matchup was snakebit by injury. Thunder Rosa has been pulled from the bout scheduled to take place on October 15.

AAA still aims to make a splash for Taya’s opponent. A very interesting name answered the call. NWA women’s champion Kamille wants the challenge. Kamille is ready to tango with Taya. The heat is palpable after hearing Kamille utter a Spanish curse word to close her promo.

¡CUIDADO! Se acerca un NUEVO RETO para @thetayavalkyrie:



KAMILLE quiere obtener el REINA DE REINAS en #TriplemaniaXXX



¿La Wera Loca aceptará el reto? pic.twitter.com/4PGxS273P7 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 17, 2022

La Wera Loca and The Brickhouse have quickly become heated rivals. Kamille recently retained the NWA Women’s World Championship against Taya in a donnybrook and show stealer of NWA 74 Night 1. A rematch was already in the plans after Taya earned #1 contender status to challenge Kamille again at Hard Times 3 on November 12. Kamille won’t be waiting for Taya to enter her house again. The NWA champ aims on collecting AAA gold from her adversary. This series has the makings of an epic trilogy.

Taya has yet to officially accept, but we all know La Wera Loca doesn’t back down from challenges. Expect a spicy trash-talk retort in the near future.

The card for Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 on October 15 currently contains:

Ruleta de la Muerte Mask vs. Mask Final: Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr.

Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr. AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. TBA

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. TBA AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. TBA

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. TBA Hair vs. Hair: Pagano vs. Cibernetico

