- Every version of the post-All Out brawl story has it that CM Punk threw the first punch. However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports “the Punk side” claims he only did so to “beat [The Elite] to the inevitable punch that... Matt Jackson was going to throw.” Those on The Elite’s side “labeled it as a sucker punch.”
- The WON also clarified that Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh not only witnessed the fight, she came with the Young Bucks to Punk’s locker room. It’s believed she was there to “keep things professional,” which obviously didn’t happen.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez mentioned there was “an internal investigation within AEW sometime in the last year” that “went on for months.”
- However, Alvarez has received indications that the current investigation into the All Out brawl is “nearing the end.” More specifically, Alvarez was told to expect news on “what’s going on” with the suspended AEW talent (Punk, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Ace Steel) very soon.
- Finally, Alvarez clarified that Omega’s controversial line during last month’s AEW backstage meeting was said in jest and not serious.
- According to The US Sun, there are discussions in WWE about inducting Vince McMahon into their Hall of Fame next year during WrestleMania weekend. There is uncertainty about whether it is too soon for that to happen given the disgraceful circumstances that led to his resignation from the company.
- Based on a report from Fightful, it sounds like Shotzi could be getting her tank back soon on SmackDown.
- WWE creative currently has nothing for Veer Mahaan, per Fightful Select.
