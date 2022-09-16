CMLL 89th Anniversary full card: Mask vs. Mask for men and women

CMLL is celebrating their 89th anniversary with a superstar spectacular on Friday, September 16 featuring mask versus mask competitions, the Independence Cup final, a trios title fight, and more.

The lineup for the CMLL 89th Anniversary show includes:

Mask vs. Mask or Hair vs. Hair main event: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD Mask vs. Mask or Hair vs. Hair tag team eliminator: Atlantis & Fuerza Guerrera, Averno & Ultimo Guerrero, Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr., Soberano Jr. & Dragon Rojo Jr.

Atlantis & Fuerza Guerrera, Averno & Ultimo Guerrero, Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr., Soberano Jr. & Dragon Rojo Jr. Mask vs. Mask: La Jarochita vs. Reyna Isis

La Jarochita vs. Reyna Isis La Copa Independencia 2022 final: Mistico vs. Volador Jr. vs. Angel de Oro

Mistico vs. Volador Jr. vs. Angel de Oro Negro Casas, Titan, & Star Jr. vs. Hechicero, Euforia, & Mephisto

Mexican National Trios Championship: Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa, & Espiritu Negro (c) vs. Guerrero Maya Jr., Stigma, & Arkalis

CMLL’s anniversary shows are their biggest affair of the year. The selling point of this broadcast is the men’s lucha de apuestas. Tag teams consisting of rival luchadores will compete in an eliminator format in order to determine the main event. For six of the competitors, mask versus mask is the final showdown. If Averno and Ultimo Guerrero advance, then they will duel with hair versus hair stakes.

The general pecking order of the potential main event matchups starts with Atlantis and Fuerza Guerrera as the legends. Atlantis is allegedly 59 years old, and Fuerza Guerrera is allegedly 68 years old. Real ages aren’t revealed until a luchador officially loses their mask. Atlantis’ last mask versus mask (video) contest was removing the cowl of La Sombra, better known as Andrade.

Averno and Ultimo Guerrero are next in line as veteran superstars, although, hair versus hair would have a tinge of disappointment with so many masks on the line. Atlantis Jr. and Stuka Jr. are on equal footing with Soberano Jr. and Dragon Rojo Jr. Soberano Jr.’s original target was Templario, which would have been a fiery young guns finale, however, Templario was replaced due to injury.

We can’t have a lucha libre post without flashy highlights. La Copa Independencia 2022 finale has winners of qualifying stages with an interesting twist.

The first stage included Mistico, Panterita del Ring, Star Black, Magia Blanca, Dark Panther, El Terrible, Gemelo Diablo II, and Niebla Roja. The format began with a battle royal to determine torneo cibernetico teams. The final two came down to Mistico and Niebla Roja. Mistico prevailed with a whirling armbar for victory to advance to the final.

The second phase included Volador Jr., Angel de Oro, Fugaz, Esfinge, Gemelo Diablo I, Barbaro Cavernario, Gran Guerrero, and El Sagrado. Same format applied. The torneo cibernetico came down to Volador Jr. and Angel de Oro. This is where things got tricky.

The action spilled outside onto the entrance ramp. Angel de Oro struck with a Mexican Destroyer on stage. Volador Jr. returned the favor planting Angel de Oro with a Mexican Destroyer on stage. The referee issued a double count-out. Both luchadores were attended to by medical personnel, even though, they wanted to continue the fight. Due to the circumstances of La Copa Independencia, the official result was declared a draw. Both men advanced to the final for a triple threat with Mistico at the 89th Anniversary.

The CMLL 89th Anniversary show will be available for live streaming through Ticketmaster Live (here) for the price of 198 Mexican pesos (approximately 9.85 US dollars). The show starts at 5 pm local time (6 pm ET). Reviews on CMLL streaming quality with Ticketmaster are generally positive, but some shows do experience technical issues. If you are on the fence to take a gamble, go for it. The pomp and circumstance should create an electric atmosphere, and the high stakes of matchups should produce good drama. Not to mention enjoying high-flyers of the highest magnitude.

We’ll close with NJPW’s Hiromu Takahashi sending congratulations for CMLL’s anniversary. He teased the return of Los Ingobernables de Japon for next year.

Conocido en el CMLL como Kamaitachi, el súper estrella Hiromu Takahashi se hace presente con las felicitaciones al CMLL por su 89 Aniversario.



Arena México

️ Viernes 16 de septiembre '22

5:00 p.m.



⚠️ Disponible en : https://t.co/VQZWGR9RMC pic.twitter.com/ONcL9O4FY6 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 15, 2022

Will you be tuning in to the CMLL 89th Anniversary event?