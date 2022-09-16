Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer summed up WWE’s scouting of women wrestlers as follows: “Pretty gymnasts, that’s what they want from the future of the women’s division.”
- According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy for TNT and TBS involves an emphasis on cost-effective programming, and that “could include wrestling-themed shows, as AEW is a major draw” on those networks.
- After the recent accusations EC3 and Patrick Clark (fka Velveteen Dream) made about one another, Sean Ross Sapp tweeted he’d heard Dream was “quietly suspended” for cocaine use during his time at WWE.
- Per PW Insider, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai have “all been added to creative plans” for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.
- Meltzer mentioned that next Friday’s “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Rampage will be two hours long.
- Fightful says Triple H wants to make sure the United States championship is seen as a “credible prize” on Raw. This is especially important given the part-time schedule of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his lack of appearances on the show.
- During an interview on The Hannibal TV, D-Von Dudley said the reverend gimmick he used as a singles wrestler in 2002 was Vince McMahon’s way of getting back at the Catholic church for their numerous attacks on WWE programming as being bad for society.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...