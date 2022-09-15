Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

The black and gold logo isn’t the only thing Triple H is bringing back to NXT. Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez reported that the upcoming Halloween Havoc show is listed internally as a TakeOver: “Hunter has brought the TakeOver name back, which had been banished by Vince [McMahon] and Kevin Dunn.”

Ryan Katz will return to work at WWE soon, possibly even this week, per PW Insider. The site also says they’ve heard other members of Triple H’s old NXT team could follow Road Dogg & Katz back to the company “in some fashion over time.”

After Insider and Fightful Select reported that producer Pat Buck was working last night’s AEW taping, WOL’s Alvarez said he “believed” that Buck, Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels & Michael Nakazawa (who all reportedly attempted to break up the post-All Out brawl) were off suspension. The Elite & CM Punk will likely remain suspended pending the results of the third-party investigation.

Most people thought Kenny Omega was in Japan to promote AEW Fight Forever at Tokyo Games Show, but AEW told Insider Omega is there “on his own and not for AEW.”

Daniels is in Tokyo as well, but not in his capacity as a Talent Relations executive.

It’s not known if it’s a full time deal, but Fightful says Skye Blue is under contract to AEW. Blue hasn’t gotten the “... is All Elite” graphic yet, but independent promoters have been told AEW approval is required to book her.

