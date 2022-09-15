Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

GCW Liverpool / TNT vs. GCW (Sept. 16-17)

—GCW Liverpool (Sept. 16, 7:30 pm GMT)—

Joey Janela vs. Nick Wayne Cole Radrick vs. Joe Lando Robbie X vs. Tony Deppen Mad Kurt vs. Matt Cardona EFFY vs. Session Moth Martina Blake Christian vs. Jordlan Oliver Alex Colon vs. Drew Parker (Deathmatch) Allie Katch vs. Millie McKenzie Big F’n Joe vs. Clint Margera vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. John Wayne Murdoch (Ultraviolent War)

—TNT vs. GCW (Sept. 17, 7:30 pm GMT)—

Gene Munny vs. Joey Janela Che Monet vs. EFFY Man Like DeReiss vs. Tony Deppen Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Kings of the North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) Allie Katch vs. Lizzy Evo Blake Christian vs. Robbie X Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd, & John Wayne Murdoch vs. Big F’n Joe, Clint Margera, & Drew Parker (Deathmatch)

GCW are at long last headed to the UK! Originally scheduled for summer 2020 and wiped out by the pandemic like so many things, we’ve finally arrived at the makeup dates! EFFY vs. Martina baby! Shenanigans will ensue!

Check ‘em out live on FITE, folks.

Prestige Perseverance (Sept. 17, 7 pm PT)

Jordan Cruz vs. Robert Martyr Alan Angels vs. Tyler Bateman Dark Sheik vs. Taya Valkyrie Trish Adora vs. Miyu Yamashita Kidd Bandit vs. Malakai Black Maki Itoh vs. Sandra Moone 44.OH! (Atticus Cogar & Rickey Shane Page) vs. Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor) AC Mack (c) vs. Sonico (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

Prestige Wrestling are back with another night full of big names for y’all! The most exciting match to me here is Bandit vs. Black, but Sheik/Valkyrie, Angels/Bateman, Maki f’n Itoh...!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

REVOLVER Tales From the Ring 5 (Sept. 17, 8 pm CT)

Jake Crist vs. Joel Bateman (Iowa Deathmatch) Crash Jaxon vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Madman Fulton vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet (Monster’s Ball Match) Matthew Palmer & Rich Swann vs. Swerve in Our Glory (“Limitless” Keith Lee & Shane “Swerve” Strickland) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Steve Manders (Impact World Championship) The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Vincent) vs. the Rascalz (Myron Reed, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) Billie Starkz vs. Chris Bey vs. Gringo Loco vs. JD Griffey vs. KC Navarro vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) (Impact X-Division Championship Scramble Match) Jessicka Havok vs. JT Dunn (c) (WR Championship)

Wrestling REVOLVER is back in Iowa with a stellar card for y’all! The two hardcore matches leap out at me the most, but Havok/Dunn and two Impact title matches?! Hoo boy!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Shine 74 (Sept. 18, 5:30 pm ET)

Layla Luciano vs. Rocky Radley Allie Recks vs. Tiffany Nieves Lexi Gomez vs. Lindsay Snow Renee Michelle (c) vs. the WOAD (Shine Nova Championship) Amber Nova & Ashley D’Amboise vs. the Coven (Chelsea Durden & Kelsey Raegan) (c) (Shine Tag Team Championship) Ivelisse (c) vs. Kimber Lee (Shine Championship)

Last but not least, Shine are back with a slice of women’s action for you, and that title match should burn the proverbial barn!

Check it out live on Club WWN, folks.

Free matches here!

JONAH vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Limitless start us off with a bang this week with some classic David-and-Goliath action for y’all!

Jack Bonza vs. Punchdrunk Istria

And now we go down under with PWA for some Aussie action!

JCW Uncensored

Last but not least, we’ve got another full free show from Jersey Championship Wrestling!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.