I still watch this old Scott Steiner clip

No, it’s not the math promo, which I also still watch from time to time, but this one:

Every now and again, I’ll think of the fact that Bully Ray had to gently remind Scott Steiner there are only seven days in a week and Steiner’s response was to say he’s the Big Bad Booty Daddy and then garble out a couple words so jumbled and incoherent Ray’s only comment back was to scream “ENGLISH” in his face.

It’s just a delightful few seconds on an old episode of Impact. I’m forever grateful it exists.

This has been your graveyard shift blog for the evening. Hope you’re having a good night out there, Cagesiders.