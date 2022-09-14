Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestleVotes notes WWE is in a “complex” situation with the world titles Roman Reigns currently has because they want to go into WrestleMania next year with two different champions but don’t want him to lose a match. The creative is “open” for anything right now.

BeltFanDan claims new WWE tag team championship belts are coming and will have the “existing design, dual plated, black strap, and have a stacked, large WWE logo in the center.” Further, he claims the women’s belts will be getting “colored backing soon.”

PW Insider says that WWE has just now moved Kevin Owens to the babyface side of their internal roster.

Insider also says that everyone AEW suspended related to the backstage brawl after the All Out media scrum will remain suspended at least until the conclusion of the third-party investigation.

Dave Meltzer said on Twitter that Brady King & Buddy Matthews are a tag team moving forward, no matter the status of Malakai Black. AEW has also applied to trademark “House of Black,” so the group will be continuing no matter his status with the company.

