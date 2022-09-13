Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

The story about The Young Bucks sending feelers to WWE came from Ryan Frederick, who covers MMA for Wrestling Observer. He wrote on The Board that he stands by his report, having heard it from multiple people. Frederick also insists it’s not a big deal: “It’s not like they actually reached out to WWE management. They told a friend in the company, a fellow wrestler, that they would be willing to listen to offers when their deals are up (I believe January 2024) and to let it be known.”

Meanwhile, one Fightful Select source swears they heard Matt & Nick Jackson asked to speak to someone in WWE management. While that hasn’t been confirmed, the rumor’s persisted within WWE for weeks.

Wrestling Observer says AEW removed CM Punk, The Bucks & Kenny Omega from advertising for future events, including Nov. 19’s Full Gear PPV.

The reason Punk & The Elite won’t be telling their stories about the post-All Out brawl any time soon is the same reason it won’t be mentioned on AEW television, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “There still could be outside legal proceedings regarding the fight from different sides.”

A PW Insider report on morale at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut notes that employees are “energized” after Vince McMahon’s resignation and feel much better about their work/life balance under new leadership.

It was also noted workers are much more comfortable dealing with Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, whereas “running into Vince was like running into the T-Rex from Jurassic Park, you didn’t want to call attention to yourself.”

Insider reports that while rewrites of television shows still occur under Triple H, scripts are no longer being torn up late and completely rewritten. Writers feel they aren’t “hurrying up to wait” for Vince McMahon meetings that begin hours late or talk about “unimportant things” for a long time.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.