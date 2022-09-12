Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s noted all parties involved in the backstage brawl after AEW’s All Out event were told not to talk about what happened. There is a belief, however, that “some want to talk and tell their side of the story when they can.”

Ringside News claims Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been adamant about refusing to allow WWE to turn the Tribal Chief character babyface at any point.

Speaking of Reigns, Dave Meltzer said in the WON that he was told Reigns’ next major match will be on the Saudi show and it won’t be against Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens.

PW Insider notes Rey & Dominik Mysterio were both in Asheville, North Carolina this past weekend, leading to speculation they may have shot an angle, or filmed something, at Edge’s house because that’s where he lives.

On his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said he was outright told WWE forgot the cut the feed at Clash at the Castle and we weren’t supposed to see Tyson Fury singing in the ring with Drew McIntyre.

Toxic Attraction appeared on SmackDown this week but they have not been called up to the main roster, claims Ringside News.

