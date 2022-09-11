Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 22 results & Week 23 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Sept. 4-10 — NXT Worlds Collide, AEW All Out, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Like our guy Large Epsilon, we don’t want to hear y’all talking about ‘workrate’ or moonsaults. Nah - bump that. We wanna see...

After the Intercontinental title match heard round the world, the Tribal Chief’s successful title defense got him the most support... and the debuting little uce who ensured his victory didn’t too bad, either.

Combat between The Cleaner and the man seeking to fill his NJPW shoes popped us, as did the Blackpool Combat Club member currently leading the annual Rankings.

We were excited to see the longest reigning AEW Women’s champ re-enter the title scene.

Two members of the Raw roster showed how ice cold they can be, and we rewarded them with the last two spots on the weekly Rankings.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 22

1. Gunther

2. Sheamus

3. Roman Reigns

4. Kenny Omega

5. Jon Moxley

6. Will Ospreay

7. (tie) Hikaru Shida

7. (tie) Solo Sikoa

9. Seth Rollins

10. Dominik Mysterio

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Ring General launched an offensive into the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 3

1. Jon Moxley - 80

2. Wardlow - 56

3. CM Punk - 49

4. Dax Harwood - 41.5

5. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

5. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

7. Will Ospreay - 29

8. (tie) Sami Zayn - 28

8. (tie) Gunther - 28

10. Cash Wheeler - 22

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.