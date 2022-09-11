Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net was told that Cody Rhodes’ talks with WWE have “fizzled out.” One source said there is hope Cody can return to AEW, possibly in a new role related to Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor.
- Cody did end up in WWE. I bet he’s relieved he’s not in that locker room where things are insane right now. Though I’m sure he wants to see AEW to succeed. He did help create it and surely understands its importance. (0/1)
- According to PW Insider, WWE was interested in purchasing ROH when the promotion announced its hiatus late last year. The two sides had talks in December, but those talks ended without a deal.
- I assume it would just be for the tape library. They weren’t going to keep it going like Tony Khan is going to.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer adds that Triple H tried to convince Vince McMahon to buy ROH in early 2018. McMahon ultimately wanted to “buy somebody bigger.” WWE tried to buy NJPW, Stardom, NOAH, and AAA, but they weren’t willing to pay the right price to make it happen.
- In the end, they didn’t buy anything. I really wonder what they’d do with any of those promotions.
- Per Fightful, Darby Allin has been shooting content for a WarnerMedia reality show titled “Darby’s Day Off” that involves death-defying stunts. There have also been talks of additional WarnerMedia reality shows for other AEW wrestlers.
- Nothing has come of this yet.
- Ringside News was told that Elias is in “creative purgatory” right now. There are no ideas being pitched for his return to WWE television.
- His brother Ezekiel debut a month later. Though with a new creative team in place, I don’t know if we’re going to see Zeke much. Meeting his dad may be the end of all that, which was fun but I don’t know if it was ever going to go anywhere.
- Contrary to the report his talks with the company “fizzled out”, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports WWE creative is currently working on plans for Cody Rhodes’ return.
- He debuted at WrestleMania. (1/1)
- Along the same lines, a Ringside News source says Rhodes is scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania: “If it’s changed, no one has told us yet or corrected the internal documents.”
- That’s the case. (1/1)
- The Observer chimed in on Asuka and Bayley’s statuses. This week’s Newsletter notes Asuka is cleared after shoulder surgery, while Bayley isn’t cleared yet “but should be shortly.”
- Asuka returned after WrestleMania while Bayley returned at SummerSlam.
- The WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal is returning to this year’s card, per WON. However, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal isn’t planned for WrestleMania 38. It will instead take place on either the Mar. 28 episode of Raw or the Apr. 1 episode of SmackDown.
- The Andre was on SmackDown. The Women’s battle royal didn’t happen at all. (1/2)
- Chris Jericho filed a trademark for the term “Sports Entertainer”.
- It’s a big part of his current gimmick, even though he wrestles as the Lionheart who was prior to his Sports Entertainment days.
- While WWE wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to work a match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Austin hasn’t agreed to it yet. At this point, “it’s on the books as a confrontation.”
- It ended up being a match.
- Meltzer is also now hearing that Cody Rhodes to WWE may not happen: “They had creative laid out for him... Now, it’s very uncertain. They don’t know what’s going on with Cody Rhodes. They’re not sure.”
- It happened. (0/1)
- For however long it lasts, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE will refer to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the “Unified WWE Champion”.
- They have not. It’s Undisputed WWE Universal champion. (0/1)
- Asked on his podcast about Triple H’s status within WWE, Ric Flair said, “I have no idea. He and I were incredibly close, and now I never hear from him, so I don’t know.”
- Ric is sad Hunter doesn’t call any more.
- Though he stayed on to work Sacrifice, Jake Something’s contract with Impact ended on Feb. 28 and he’s done with the company for now, per Fightful Select.
- He has not worked there since Sacrifice. (1/1)
- Becky Lynch is legitimately injured, sources tell PW Insider. She’s expected to be out for about two weeks, and back in time for her WrestleMania match with Bianca Belair.
- She did not miss WrestleMania. (1/1)
- Vince McMahon is still “key” to the Austin Theory/Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania and current plans call for him to get more involved in the story at some point, per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer.
- He was involved after the match, defeating Pat McAfee in an impromptu match before taking a terrible Stone Cold Stunner. (1/1)
- After the disastrous response to their last few video games, Fightful Select reports WWE’s met with EA Sports about their next licensing deal. WWE 2K22 is the final release as part of their contract with 2K and Take Two Interactive, and it’s seen as “make or break” for the future of the franchise.
- The reviews for the most recent game was not as terrible as the one prior, but that’s a low bar to clear.
- On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said the only injury at Revolution happened in the ladder match. Orange Cassidy hurt his shoulder and needs an MRI.
- He was out a little time but did not need surgery.
- The Steiner Brothers will be added to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022, according to Brad Shepard. Last week, Shepard’s tweeted that Vader would be inducted.
- This is accurate. This was around the time that Rick Steiner was kidnapped. (1/1)
- On 4FW’s The Board, Dave Meltzer said Cody Rhodes has multiple offers, and WWE wants an answer on their’s soon “for obvious reasons.”
- I can’t imagine what other offers, other than staying in AEW, he had that were worth considering. He wasn’t going to Impact. I can see maybe working an NWA angle, though he already did his bit there. But WWE is the only one that made longterm sense.
- Cody is “well aware” of all the rumors about his status, per Fightful Select. Sources close to Rhodes are indicating he won’t sign anywhere for quite some time and downplaying reports about his next move.
- He signed within a month. (0/1)
- Andrew Zarian tweeted that he’s heard Sid will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.
- Sid was not part of this class. (0/1)
- WWE plans to keep the Hall of Fame ceremony to 90 minutes this year. Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio he’s heard that might mean some in the class will only be inducted “digitally,” which could mean a short video speech or just a video package.
- It was 2 hours and no digital speeches. (0/2)
- AEW changed the finish of the Britt Baker/Thunder Rosa match at Revolution several times leading up to the PPV, per Fightful.
- Britt won but then lost in Thunder’s home town.
- On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said he spoke to Steve Austin about WWE’s plans for Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38: ”At the time we talked... he didn’t sound overwhelmingly enthusiastic about it.
- Hopefully he came around if true. He seemed to have a great time out there.
- Sources for Fightful Select’s recent Cody Rhodes update indicated Cody was pitched as Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania opponent, but that’s obviously up in the air now.
- He was Seth’s appointment. (1/1)
- If you’re wondering how AEW was able to use The Hardys theme music for Jeff’s debut last night, Brian Fritz and others pointed out WWE doesn’t own the song. It’s stock music anyone can use for a small fee.
- They play the song during the Masked Singer at times, so it’s clearly public use.
- A report on Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor from SEScoops says ROH execs think the deal will close in early April, and current employees aren’t expecting to keep their jobs after the sale goes through.
- We don’t know who kept their jobs. in regards to behind the scenes folks. They don’t need folks who were helping put on shows since they really don’t put on shows.
- WWE’s confirmed PW Insider’s report there will be no WrestleMania Axxess event in Dallas this year, with the company instead focusing on their new “Superstore Axxess” concept. People who purchased tickets as part of a package are receiving refunds.
- Yes, it was combined. At first I disliked the idea, but I went to it and it was actually kind of awesome. Only like $10 to get in, all the exhibits were open, and the first night we got to see them unveil the Undertaker Hall of Fame statue.
This week: 8/16 - 50%
Overall: 4,290/7,543 - 56.9%
Have a great week, everyone!
