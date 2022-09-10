Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WrestlingNews.co was told there are no plans for Roman Reigns to lose the WWE Universal championship in 2022. Triple H is sticking by Vince McMahon’s original plan for Reigns to walk into WrestleMania 39 as champion for a match against The Rock. The idea is for Reigns to beat The Rock and then lose the title sometime after WrestleMania.
- On a related note, Dave Meltzer writes in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wants to make Reigns “the legend for this generation.”
- Regarding the next WWE Draft, Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian heard that WWE “wants to do it after football,” which presumably means it won’t happen in 2022.
- Multiple outlets have debunked the claim that the Young Bucks literally “kicked the door down” ahead of their backstage fight with CM Punk at All Out. It was just an expression to indicate they aggressively entered his dressing room.
- MJF is among the “neutral parties” (along with Megha Parekh) being interviewed as part of the investigation into the post-All Out brawl, per WON.
- While Punk has been rubbing people on the AEW roster the wrong way for a while, a Fightful source said blaming him for all locker room issues is “unfair.”
- As he mentioned in his promo on Dynamite, Fightful Select reports Jon Moxley was scheduled to take time off after All Out, returning when AEW is in his hometown of Cincinnati in October. Instead, he returned to help the lead the pre-show talent meeting and take part in the World title tournament.
- The WON mentions that Drew McIntyre “didn’t know the show was still being broadcast” during his post-match interaction with Tyson Fury at Clash at the Castle.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...