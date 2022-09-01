Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Eddie Kingston & Sammy Guevara squashed their beef before last night’s Dynamite, says PW Insider. The two sought each other out backstage, talked, shook hands, and “agreed that the issues were in the past and everyone was moving on.”

Tyson Fury will be in attendance at Clash at the Castle this weekend, reports GiveMeSport, but he won’t get involved in anything physical.

Bobby Fish’s AEW contract won’t be renewed when it expires, which is believed to be in October. The report comes from Fightful Select. Speculation is Fish may end up back with WWE in some capacity.

NXT will run the next Halloween Havoc on a Saturday (Oct. 22) rather than as a special episode of the weekly show, per Insider. It’s assumed it will be a PLE which airs on WWE Network and Peacock.

Lady Frost requested her release from Impact via Twitter, but according to Fightful Impact will not be granting her request. She still has two years left on her contract. Frost apparently has had communication issues with the company, and when you factor in her travel & expenses has told people it’s “effectively was costing her money” to wrestle for Impact.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.