Buff Bagwell enters rehab facility

Marcus Alexander Bagwell, affectionately known as Buff Bagwell, has had an up and down year on the wrestling news radar. Bagwell surged with positivity over Twitter takes embracing progressive messages, then negativity arose due to shady business with a member of his social media team. The latest item is down but will hopefully be up soon enough.

Bagwell is an addict, and recently experienced a relapse. He’s since entered a rehab facility. Diamond Dallas Page delivered the news.

DDP: Hey, guys. A lot of you may be aware of the fact that I’ve been working with Marcus Bagwell over the last eight or nine months on a project that we’ve started. It’s a docuseries called Change Or Die. It means different things to different people. Marcus didn’t have a weight loss problem. He was heavy at the time, but he didn’t have a weight loss problem. He didn’t have, you know, borderline diabetes. What he had was an addiction. An addiction that he could mask really well. And most people who have addictions can do that.

Over this period, had some ups and downs, and for the most part was doing really well. But a lot of times with addiction, it has everything to do with the people you hang out most with. And when he’s with us, like our whole force is about positive reinforcement. You know, a place you can be safe. When he goes outside of that, well, those people, they don’t really care about that. Or they think they do, but they really don’t. And your friends, the people who are around you are like an elevator. They can bring you up, or they can bring you down.

Now, because of some of the negative influences in Marc’s life, and I’m talking about people who love him and enable him, he’s had a relapse. So, we had a meeting with all of my people and Marcus, and we all agreed that it was time for him to go to a rehab facility.

It’s going to be hard. I know, because I’ve dealt with this before again and again. And I keep swearing I’m never doing it again. But, we’ve been together for thirty years, me and this cat, and I really want to see him get to the other side.

Now, we don’t know how long Marcus is going to be at the rehab facility, but he’s in a really positive mindset. I mean the best I’ve ever heard him. And he’s really taking what we were teaching him and applying it there. And he’s actually enjoying it right now.

Eventually, he’s going to get out. But, one of the reasons I’m doing this is because there’s going to be a lot of, you know, appearances that needed to be canceled, which will be kicking back up again once he gets out. But in the meantime, he needs to take care of himself.

Addiction, we all know, we all know someone who’s fighting it, and it’s a tough place. And I’m really hoping that you guys can help support him when he gets out. I appreciate it. Thanks, guys.