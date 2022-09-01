Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AAW Destination: Chicago 2022 (Sept. 1, 7:30 pm CT)

Levi Everett vs. Ren Jones (Amish Street Fight) Davey Richards vs. Fred Yehi Billie Starkz vs. Christi Jaynes (c) (AAW Women’s Championship) Ace Austin (c) vs. Davey Vega (AAW Heritage Championship) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Masha Slamovich (Impact World Championship) Mat Fitchett (c) vs. Jake Something (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW kick off our big Chicago weekend with this bad girl, and right now she’s mostly title matches, but you know they always bring the heat!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Freelance We’re Gonna Plex ‘Em (Sept. 1, 8 pm CT)

Devon Monroe vs. Isaias Velazquez vs. the Sorta Incredible Iverson vs. Matt Knicks vs. Sean Galway vs. Sigma (Scramble Match) Sabin Gauge & Xavier Sky vs. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) GPA vs. Regan Lydale Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Colt Cabana Cole Radrick vs. Project MONIX Storm Grayson vs. Tony Deppen Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship)

Freelance have a heaping helping of wrestling fun and hey, Colt Cabana, how you doing?

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

BLP / GCW 4 Cups Stuffed (Sept. 2)

Billie Starkz & Bryan Alvarez vs. Killer Kelly & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Marko Stunt vs. Shane Mercer ASF, Drago Kid, & Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco, Latigo, & Toxin Kylie Rae vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Ernest “the Cat” Miller vs. Joey Janela Team BLP vs. Team GCW Calvin Tankman (c) vs. Rich Swann (BLP Championship)

Black Label Pro and GCW team up again for this supercard right here, and do I really need a harder sell than Cat vs. Bad Boy here?!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

BWM Black Out (Sept. 2)

Ashton Starr vs. Darian Bengston F.O.E. vs. Team Ambition Camaro Jackson vs. Shane Foster Shaq Jordan vs. the Ewokk (WrestleLeague Championship) FTC Rumble Carlie Bravo vs. Rampage Santana Don’t Die Miles vs. Isiaah Broner vs. Marcello Spade vs. Mike Outlaw Devon Monroe vs. Kenny Alfonso Chris Logan (c) vs. Jastin Taylor (CCW Grand Championship) Jordan Blade vs. Joseline Navarro Jah-C (c) vs. JDX (BWM Championship)

Black Wrestlers Matter is back with another card showcasing the finest Black indie wrestlers available!

Check it out live on their website, folks.

GCW The Art of War Games 2 / EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 5 (Sept. 3-4)

—The Art of War Games 2 (Sept. 3, 8 pm CT)—

Pabst Blue Ribbon 2-Ring Ladder Scramble Match Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark “Dunkzilla” Davis) vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne Alex Shelly vs. Blake Christian Charli Evans vs. Sawyer Wreck Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch vs. Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Los Masizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (GCW World Tag Team Championship War Games Match)

—EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 5 (Sept. 4, 11 am CT)—

Gayest Tag Gayntlet Ashton Starr vs. Sandra Moone Devon Monroe vs. Jai Vidal Kidd Bandit vs. Parrow Edith Surreal vs. Jordan Blade (British Rules Match) Allie Katch vs. Dark Sheik vs. Taya Valkyrie EFFY vs. Max the Impaler

And GCW’s Second City Summit concludes with a hell of a one-two punch in the return of War Games AND Big Gay Brunch! Shelley/Christian, Surreal/Blade, Bandit/Parrow, Sheik/Taya/Allie, EFFY/Max, I can’t hold all these matches in my hands!

Check ‘em out live on FITE, folks.

Aaron Rourke, AVA, & Ricky Smokes vs. B3CCA & MSP

Starting off hot with sprinty trios action from Limitless, check it out!

Beef Wellington vs. PCP Crazy Manny

I’ll level with you, folks, pickings were a little slim on the ol’ YouTube subscription page this week and I’m mainly running this one (another of IWS’s never-ending vault dump) because I read it off and my girlfriend popped for Beef Wellington. So it goes!

Ivelisse vs. Mercedes Martinez

Last but not least we’ve got another classic encounter between Ivelisse and Martinez courtesy of Shine!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.