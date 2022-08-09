Mickie James feels that she is done in wrestling

Mickie James’ professional wrestling career might have come to an end.

James last wrestled for Impact Wrestling in July going out in defeat to Chelsea Green in a grudge match. As James exited the Impact Zone, cameras caught up with her. James stated that you’re only as good as your last match, and she is going home.

At the time, that scene seemed like a potential retirement tease for a storyline.

Perhaps it was more real than just a story. In response to a question about being Asuka’s tag team partner for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, James responded in a tweet, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling.”

Nick Aldis, James’ husband, doubled down on the bombshell to give it credence as more than a throwaway thought.

MJ just casually dropping a bombshell then plugging our #WWERaw watchalong on @millionsdotco but yeah tonight we're debuting on this new awesome fan platform. If you want to ask us questions and watch Monday Night Raw with us, here's the link:https://t.co/kQQjq3M7Dg https://t.co/RHzjyxZSL1 pic.twitter.com/UnLu9ieoIJ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 8, 2022

And of course like true professionals, James and Aldis both plugged their WWE Raw watch-along program on Millions.

Never say never in professional wrestling. But if this truly is the end of James’ in-ring career, then she went out as a four-time Impact Knockouts champion, five-time WWE women’s champion, former WWE Divas champion, and an inspiration to countless wrestlers.

What was your favorite moment from Mickie James’ career?