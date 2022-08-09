Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Reports from both PW Insider and Fightful Select shoot down speculation Vince McMahon is still involved in WWE’s day-to-day operations or secretly running creative. Insider’s sources claim he hasn’t been to company headquarters in Stamford since he resigned, and “has not been involved in any meetings or any company communication.”

John Laurinaitis’ WWE email & corporate cell phone have been cut off, according to Insider. That’s the same thing the company did to employees they furloughed during the pandemic.

Sasha Banks and Naomi may not officially have new WWE deals yet, but Dave Meltzer said on Sunday Night’s Main Event that all parties reached “an agreement in principle” more than a week ago. He believes Triple H is spacing out moments like their return so fans have “something big to talk about every week for the next couple of weeks.”

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer reiterated that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is “100% the plan” WWE has for WrestleMania 39, but only if Rock can fit it into his schedule. It was originally planned as a title match, but Dave’s not sure if that’s still the case.

Karrion Kross will be the #2 heel on SmackDown behind Roman Reigns, per PW Insider. The site says there are no plans for Scarlett to wrestle regularly right now, “but obviously the door is open for that.”

