The Rock & team join Dark Side of the Ring producers for Vice’s new wrestling show

After lots of speculation about the future of Vice’s documentary series Dark Side of the Ring after its “Plane Ride From Hell” episode became almost as infamous as the plane ride itself, the network affirmed its support of the show and its creators, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener. At about that same time, reports came out that Husney & Eisener were working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia & the team at Seven Bucks Productions on a series dealing with the wrestling world before Vince McMahon’s national expansion of the 1980s.

That’s all confirmed with the announcement of the new show, Tales From The Territories, today (Aug. 8).

The official description of the show explains the subject matter thusly:

“The territory days were the time before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas across the US and Canada, aka ‘Territories,’ were areas dominated by unscrupulous bookers, rabid fans who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless wrestlers who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring.”

Variety spoke to several of the key players along with getting the scoop on the premiere date (Tues., Oct. 4 at 10pm ET):

“The wrestling business is filled with nuanced relationships and there’s a phenomenal history that we know fans are going to enjoy,” said Brian Gewirtz, senior vice president of creative development for Seven Bucks Productions and former head writer at WWE. “In many ways the wrestling world is a family, they have great moments, tough times and everything in-between. There’s a rich history of untold stories which we can’t wait to bring to life.” “We’re incredibly excited to expand the ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ series with this first-ever exploration of the hidden past of wrestling’s Wild West era, with a dream collaborator in Dwayne Johnson, who has such deep family roots in the history of the business” said Husney and Eisener. “We can’t wait to showcase the fascinating stories of the pioneers who set the stage for wrestling’s worldwide pop culture dominance.”

It’ll be interesting to see how deeply the series looks into some issues. Thought a very different type of show, but the Seven Bucks-produced Young Rock has put effort into creating a PG-mythology around part of the era Tales From The Territories is teasing it will show us the dark side of.

Gonna give it a watch?