AAA announces Taya Valkyrie vs. Thunder Rosa and possibility of Kenny Omega at Triplemania XXX

AAA is celebrating their 30th year in style. To honor the landmark, AAA is in the process of holding three Triplemania events throughout the year. With two down and one to go, AAA held a press conference to announce marquee bouts for Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City on October 15.

The press conference kicked off with exciting news for the Reina de Reinas Championship. Taya Valkyrie is the reigning titleholder and previously called out Thunder Rosa. Well, AAA knocked on the Forbidden Door to say, “Red Rover, Red Rover, send Thunder Rosa on over.” AEW obliged, and we have out first marquee bout. Taya will defend the Reina de Reinas Championship against Thunder Rosa at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3.

AAA offered a pair of Spanish promos to hype the bout. Taya explained that it will be La Wera Loca versus La Mera Mera for the first time in Mexico. They are both warriors, but AAA is where legends are made. If Thunder thinks she has what it takes, then Taya will see her on October 15.

¡La lucha de la década!@thetayavalkyrie nos tiene un anuncio para #TriplemaníaXXX en Ciudad de México.



➡️ https://t.co/4lqEKasBAm pic.twitter.com/K8VG6Fs11p — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 8, 2022

Thunder Rosa responded that Taya had gall to call her out in her hometown Tijuana. Thunder understands the journey Taya took to voyage to a foreign country without speaking the language. Taya learned Spanish and knows what it’s like to triumph in a business full of men. Thunder also knows what it’s like to thrive in a place where nobody wants her, where she doesn’t speak the language, where they lack respect all the time. Thunder didn’t come to say they are similar. No. Thunder came to say she is returning to Mexico for the Reina de Reinas Championship for a Mexican to hold the title. Challenge accepted. Thunder is going to show all of Mexico who is La Mera Mera.

It should be noted that only the AAA belt is on the line. That means whatever happens in the near future with Thunder Rosa and the AEW Women’s World Championship will not affect this bout. Nor will it foreshadow a predictable outcome for Thunder at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 4.

In other championship action, Hijo del Vikingo will defend the AAA Megacampeonato at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in a singles contest. His opponent has yet to be named.

¿Quién debe ser el retador de @vikingo_aaa por el Megacampeonato AAA?



15 de Octubre.



⌚️ 8 PM.



@ArenaCdMexico



➡️ https://t.co/4lqEKasBAm pic.twitter.com/1wuitJvvLv — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 8, 2022

Dorian Roldan mentioned that AAA desires to give the people what they want. AAA will be monitoring social media for fan support to pick the challenger. Roldan specifically mentioned Kenny Omega and Fenix as favorites, but AAA is open to all suggestions.

Former mega champ Kenny Omega has long had interest in a duel with Hijo del Vikingo. Unfortunately, injuries took their tool on Omega causing him to sit on the sidelines. In Omega’s absence, the AAA Megacampeonato was vacated, and Vikingo was the victor as new champion. There is no definitive return date yet for Omega, however, signs point to his comeback being near.

With Fenix, AAA has been building a feud for months between the man of one thousand lives and the current mega champion in Vikingo. This is a money match that lucha libre aficionados yearn for.

Roldan mentioned that Vikingo’s opponent will be revealed at the later date.

Allow me a moment to spout off the top of my head to piece the puzzle together. Omega and Fenix are clearly the two matchups fans want most for Vikingo. All directions on the weekly TV program have pointed to Vikingo versus Fenix. So, the question is why stall on a hot feud with Fenix while Omega has been out for so long. That has me thinking that AAA is waiting to learn the health status of Omega. They obviously can’t have his big return to the ring before AEW gets their value off it. Without Omega being the belt collector, it opens the opportunity for Omega to put over Vikingo in an AAA ring. On the flip side if Omega is not ready yet, then Fenix can put over Vikingo as a top star leaving room for Omega to return to claim the gold he never lost. This is all assuming Vikingo remains the man of the hour. Intrigue is abound.

The main event for Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 will see the culmination of the Ruleta de la Muerte mask versus mask tournament. Psycho Clown, Canek, Blue Demon Jr., Rayo de Jalisco Jr., LA Park, Villano IV, Ultimo Dragon, and Pentagon Jr. competed in an eight-luchador competition with the losers advancing to risk their mask in the finale. The tournament played out to put Villano IV against Pentagon Jr. with one of them losing their mask on October 15.

¡El FINAL de la #RuletaDeLaMuerteAAA! @PENTAELZEROM Vs Villano IV: Lucha súper estelar de #TriplemaniaXXX ¡MÁSCARA VS MÁSCARA!



15 de octubre, @ArenaCdMexico



Boletos en taquillas de la Arena y en https://t.co/4lqEKasBAm pic.twitter.com/9jYhnPwWVL — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 8, 2022

At a presumed 57 years of age, Villano IV is the likely candidate to go down in defeat and reveal his face to the world. However, don’t count him out. This tournament has had several crazy finishes already. In theory, Pentagon Jr. could continue his character and maintain his aura by wearing face paint. Put faith in AAA for an exciting contest. They have consistently shown the ability to book these types of bouts for maximum entertainment.

The Ruleta de la Muerte tournament final isn’t the only lucha de apuestas on the card. AAA also booked a hair versus hair contest. The boiling point has exploded for the feud between Pagano and Cibernetico leaving only one way to hash it out.

It wouldn’t be a professional wrestling press conference without fisticuffs. Thankfully, Pagano and Cibernetico delivered. After heated trash talk between the two, cooler heads seemed to prevail. Then the photo ops took place. Cibernetico struck with a quick punch. Pagano grabbed the clinch for a takedown. Security personnel separated the two. The action was swift and exhilarating. Yes!

well they ended up fighting anyway pic.twitter.com/5DvAswfU8V — luchablog (@luchablog) August 8, 2022

The advertised card so far for Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City on October 15 includes:

Ruleta de la Muerte Mask vs. Mask Final: Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr.

Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr. AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. TBA

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. TBA AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Thunder Rosa Hair vs. Hair: Pagano vs. Cibernetico

The show will most likely be available for viewing through Fite TV and local television channels in Mexico. Are you buying? Who do you hope will land as the opponent for Hijo del Vikingo?