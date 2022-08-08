Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select says USA Network wants a top title to be featured on Monday Night Raw more often, and that could be the reason for a recent pitch to have Karrion Kross be inserted into the Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns program and challenge for just one of Roman’s titles.

They also say a lot of talent have met personally with Triple H to figure out their place in the new WWE world with Vince McMahon gone.

There are currently no creative plans in place for Lacey Evans, per Fightful, who also note she was a personal favorite of Vince McMahon and her return this year was considered “chaotic and directionless.”

PW Insider says T-BAR is one of the names who has been talked about who is already signed who could be in for a repackaging of sorts to be utilized better going forward.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio again said politics is not to blame for AEW not booking FTR vs. The Young Bucks at All Out, but rather the pending return of Kenny Omega and the storyline with Adam Page going into the trios division.

