Alberto El Patron is bringing back NLL

Nacion Lucha Libre is back with Alberto Del Rio as the headliner. El Patron is bringing high-profile names with him.

Sigo siendo el rey. Nos vemos el 24 de septiembre en CDMX con @NacionLucha pic.twitter.com/49VO7QwHA9 — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) August 2, 2022

Nacion Lucha Libre was founded by Alberto and Chavo Guerrero as the face men in 2019. The promotion went on hiatus in January 2020 and delayed their return due to the COVID pandemic.

NLL held a press conference announcing their comeback show for September 24 in Naucalpan, Mexico. The card includes:

Alberto El Patron, Dr. Wagner Jr., Cinta de Oro vs. Carlito, Primo Colon, & Mecha Wolf

Hijo de Wagner Jr. & Galeno del Mal vs. Texano Jr. & Super Nova

Samuray Del Sol vs. Hijo de Dos Caras

Toscano, VIP, & Zumbi vs. Hijo del Pirata, Hijo del Fishman, & Cobarde Jr.

Diosa Quetzel & Princesa Azul vs. Santana & Sussi Love

Mr. Leo vs. Espectro Jr.

The main event features Mexican stars Alberto El Patron, Dr. Wagner Jr., and Cinta de Oro (aka Sin Cara in WWE) against Puerto Rican veterans Carlito, Primo, and Mecha Wolf. Carlito and Primo are former WWE tag champs, and Carlito also held the Intercontinental and US titles in WWE. The semi-main is a tag team battle of brothers with the sons of Dr. Wagner Jr. fighting the sons of El Texano. Also of interest, Samuray Del Sol (aka Kalisto in WWE) will step into the ring to face Alberto’s brother, Hijo de Dos Caras.

Other notes of importance from the press conference, Chavo Guerrero is still involved with the promotion and plans to join them at a later date. The comeback show will be filmed to air on TV for Imagen Television in Mexico starting in October for a 14-episode season. NLL will feature four championships with the Imperial Championship for men, Imperial Championship for women, tag titles, and a cruiserweight belt.

24 de septiembre se escribe una nueva página en la industria de la lucha libre mexicana con @NacionLucha pic.twitter.com/qbWWkVEt9T — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) August 6, 2022

How interested are you in the return of Nacion Lucha Libre?