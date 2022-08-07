NWA Roundup: Tyrus & Homicide title defenses, more!

Let’s check in on the National Wrestling Alliance.

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr (S9E8) featured Tyrus defending the NWA World Television Championship.

Tyrus went to work against Odinson in the main event. Tyrus used a nerve grip for control. Odinson rallied with a variety of uppercuts. He finally knocked Tyrus off his feet after two consecutive flying uppercuts. Odinson went for the cover, but Tyrus kicked out. Odinson visited the uppercut well once too often. Tyrus swatted him out of the air on a flying attack. That set up the heart punch for victory as Tyrus retained the TV title.

For the opening match Rodney Mack and Cyon battled to become #1 contender for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. Mack used an intense power attack for early control. Cyon relied on slick tricks to turn the tide. On a reverse Irish whip from Cyon, Mack got his knee up for a strike as Cyon charged in. Mack went over the top for a sunset flip, however, Cyon blocked and stacked for a pin. Cyon grabbed Mack’s knee pad as leverage to prevent a kick-out. Cyon was victorious and will advance to NWA 74 for a title fight with Jax Dane.

In other action, Miserably Faithful (Judais, Sal Rinauro, & Gaagz The Gymp) defeated ILL Begotten (Rush Freeman, Alex Taylor, & Jeremiah Plunkett) in a Team War, which is like a gauntlet match between teams. Judais hit a chokeslam and crucifix bomb on Taylor to win as the lone survivor. The show closed with a bonus contest from Alwayz Ready. Natalia Markova defeated Taya Valkyrie via spinning head kick after Taryn Terrell provided a timely distraction.

On the promo tip, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett came to NWA to win gold. Their goal is to become the first tag team to win championships in ROH, NJPW, and NWA. They wanted to accomplish that against La Rebelion, but the luchadores lost the titles. Enter Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf to argue and engage in fisticuffs. Damian 666 misted Taven and Bennett. Trevor Murdoch requested a match against Pope for next week, but he wouldn’t reveal his reasons why.

The latest episode of NWA USA (S3E7) featured Homicide defending the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Homicide duked it out with PJ Hawx in the main event. Hawx rose to the occasion for a competitive bout. For the climax, Homicide blocked a jumping kick to counter for a single-leg crab. Hawx reached the ropes for the break then exploded to land the jumping kick. Hawx charged into the corner for another jumping kick, but Homicide dodged out of the way. The champ set up the challenger on the turnbuckles with a blatant grab of the groin. A Koji Cutter sealed the deal for Homicide to retain. This was the best match from this week’s offerings from the NWA.

In other action, “Magic” Jake Dumas defeated “Quad Daddy” Brett Buffshay & Thrillbillly Silas in a handicap match. Jax Dane was supposed to be Dumas’ partner, but he no-showed. Dumas rallied to pin Buffshay on a torture rack neckbreaker after Silas crawled under the ring apron with Pollo Del Mar to presumably get their freak on. KC Roxx defeated Jamie Stanley. Aron Stevens accompanied Roxx to the ring. Roxx scored a series of feisty roll-ups but couldn’t keep Stanley down. Stevens landed a cheap punch to Stanley, and Roxx finally secured a roll-up for the three-count.

