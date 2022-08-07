Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 17 results & Week 18 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place July 31-Aug. 6 — Ric Flair’s Last Match, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, New Japan’s G1 Climax 32 shows, Battle of the Belts III, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

The Big Dog can’t believe this is the first time he’s finished in the Top Ten this year...

It was neck and neck, but the Last Man Standing at SummerSlam edged out the new FTW champ, the Dragonslayer, and the previous FTW champ.

Outside of the Greatest Technical Sports Entertainer in the World, just a Biggest Party of the Summer and Team Taz (R.I.P.) kinda Rankings, really.

The next to Last Man Standing, Ms. Martinez if you’re nasty & her squad, and the champion they confronted all placed from Nashville.

A hoss who was tired of losing rounded out the list.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 17

1. Roman Reigns

2. HOOK

3. Daniel Garcia

4. Ricky Starks

5. Brock Lesnar

6. Bayley

7. Bianca Belair

8. Dakota Kai

9. IYO SKY

10. Powerhouse Hobbs

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where things are largely unchanged, except for El Diablo Guapo joins the AWOL Salt of the Earth in the last spot of the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending July 30

1. Wardlow - 56

2. Jon Moxley - 47

3. Dax Harwood - 41.5

4. CM Punk - 38

5. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 22

5. (tie) Cash Wheeler - 22

7. Claudio Castagnoli - 21

8. Mark Briscoe - 20.5

9. Samoa Joe - 19

10. (tie) HOOK - 18

10. (tie) MJF - 18

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.