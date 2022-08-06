Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Vince McMahon is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster, according to PW Insider. He used to be listed along with other talents not assigned to a brand who made occasional appearances, like John Cena and The Bellas.
- While the overall mood backstage is positive, Dave Meltzer wrote in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are some WWE talents “nervous” about losing their spot with Triple H running things.
- Meltzer also notes that the women in WWE believe they will receive a bigger focus under the new regime.
- Per the Observer, Logan Paul will be away from WWE for a while because he is focused on a potential boxing fight in December.
- Ric Flair’s Last Match drew more than 6,800 fans with a gate of $448,502, according to the WON. That makes it the second largest North American independent show ever, behind ALL IN.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...