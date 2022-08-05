G1 hoss fight lives up to the hype

The G1 Climax 32 was back today (Aug. 5) in Ehime.

It was a bad fay for the Bullet Club, as both Juice Robinson and Chase Owens are pretty much out of it after picking up their third losses. Tetsuya Naito won for the second straight time after starting the tournament with two losses, and now finds himself in the mix in a very competitive C Block. His win came over Aaron Henare, who’s been unable to follow-up on his tourney opening win over Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The Universal Ace took the lead in C Block when he survived EVIL (and Dick Togo, SHO, and the usual House of Torture tomfoolery) to continue the hot streak he’s been on since losing to Henare. And big meaty men did what big meaty men will do in the Monster Block, where JONAH outlasted Jeff Cobb in a bout that lived up to the hype.

• Yujiro Takahashi def. Juice Robinson via pinfall after a low blow & Big Juice • Taichi def. Chase Owens via pinfall after Black Mephisto • Tetsuya Naito def. Aaron Henare via pinfall after Destino • JONAH def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall after a Torpedo splash • Hiroshi Tanahashi def. EVIL via pinfall with the Ground Cobra roll-up

Here’s the updated standings:

A Block Kazuchika Okada (3-0-0): 6

Bad Luck Fale (2-2-0): 4

JONAH (2-1-0): 4

Jeff Cobb (2-2-0): 4

Lance Archer (1-2-0): 2

Tom Lawlor (1-2-0): 2

Toru Yano (1-3-0): 2 B Block Jay White (3-0-0): 6

Tama Tonga (2-1-0): 4

Taichi (2-1-0): 4

SANADA (2-2-0): 4

Great-O-Khan (1-2-0): 2

Tomohiro Ishii (1-3-0): 2

Chase Owens (1-3-0): 2 C Block Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-1-0): 6

Hirooki Goto (2-1-0): 4

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1-0): 4

Tetsuya Naito (2-2-0): 4

EVIL (1-2-0): 2

KENTA (1-2-0): 2

Aaron Henare (1-3-0): 2 D Block David Finlay (3-1-0): 6

Will Ospreay (2-1-0): 4

Yujiro Takahashi (2-2-0): 4

YOSHI-HASHI (1-1-0): 2

El Phantasmo (1-1-0): 2

Shingo Takagi (1-2-0): 2

Juice Robinson (1-3-0): 2

They’re back at this weekend in Osaka. On Saturday, the main event will see Shingo Takagi try to avoid the bubble when he battles Will Ospreay. Then Sunday we’ll see in JONAH can use his win today to grab a share of the Monster Block lead when he battles Kazuchika Okada.

You can check out all the remaining matches on the full schedule here, and watch every show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 are also airing Thursday nights on New Japan’s English-language AXS series.