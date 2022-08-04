A whole lot of masks and hair are on the line at CMLL’s 89th Anniversary

Anniversary shows are CMLL’s biggest event of the year. They are getting wild with a whole lot of masks and hair on the line for the 89th Anniversary on September 16.

For the men, various feuds have reached the tipping point requiring mask versus mask or hair versus hair. Hatred between Atlantis and Fuerza Guerrera, Averno and Ultimo Guerrero, Atlantis Jr. and Stuka Jr., Soberano Jr. and Templario are ready to erupt. CMLL is settling it with rivals teaming up for a four-team eliminator competition. The winners will advance to handle business in mask versus mask or hair versus hair.

CUADRANGULAR ELIMINATORIO DE PAREJAS INCREÍBLES

La Pareja ganadora se enfrentará Máscara vs Máscara o Cabellera vs Cabellera en el #89AniversarioCMLL



Arena México

️ Viernes 16 de Septiembre ‘22

5:00 p.m.

️ en taquillas y en Ticketmaster a partir del 20 de Agosto pic.twitter.com/LtHu1qVKeO — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 3, 2022

The potential result is completely unpredictable, in my opinion. Atlantis and Fuerza Guerrera are the senior veterans of the bunch. Atlantis is rumored to be 59 years old, and Fuerza Guerrera is rumored to be 68 years old. Normally, one of them would be a safe bet in this situation, but that means they have to win the tag team competition in order to qualify. That is no easy task. Averno and Ultimo Guerrero would be the most unsatisfying on paper. Nothing against those luchadores. It’s just that with 6 masks in play, a hair versus hair final would feel like a cop out. Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Soberano Jr., or Templario losing their mask would be the most interesting outcome as masked luchadores in their prime.

You might be wondering why not throw the tag team match to keep your mask safe. Well, the idea is that desire to unmask a rival trumps self-preservation.

CMLL is also getting the women in on the mask versus mask madness for the 89th Anniversary. La Jarochita and Reyna Isis will duke it out.

Máscara vs Máscara de Amazonas

La Jarochita y Reyna Isis se enfrentarán en duelo de apuestas en el festejo del #89AniversarioCMLL



Arena México

️ Viernes 16 de Septiembre ‘22

5:00 p.m.

️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster a partir del 20 de Agosto pic.twitter.com/LqoIjHCRKD — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 3, 2022

In other CMLL news, they announced the final members for the International Gran Prix on August 19. Mistico is ready to return from injury for Mexico’s squad. The international team secured the creamy services of El Mesias (aka Mil Muertes).

¡El Mesías se une a la Competencia Internacional más importante de la Lucha Libre como parte del contingente extranjero!





#GrandPrixCMLL



Arena México

️ Viernes 19 de agosto ‘22

8:30 p.m.

️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster: https://t.co/I72omB2K7y pic.twitter.com/zdDB8wl4px — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 3, 2022

The Gran Prix teams for the torneo cibernetico match include:

Mexico: Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Templario

Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Templario International: El Mesias, Tiger Mask, Matt Taven, Lince Dorado, Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, Kenny King, Oraculo

The 89th Anniversary show and the International Gran Prix event should be available for live streaming through Ticketmaster Live.

Are you satisfied with the 89th Anniversary main event? Who is your pick to lose their mask or hair?