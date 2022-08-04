 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A whole lot of masks and hair are on the line at CMLL’s 89th Anniversary

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Anniversary shows are CMLL’s biggest event of the year. They are getting wild with a whole lot of masks and hair on the line for the 89th Anniversary on September 16.

For the men, various feuds have reached the tipping point requiring mask versus mask or hair versus hair. Hatred between Atlantis and Fuerza Guerrera, Averno and Ultimo Guerrero, Atlantis Jr. and Stuka Jr., Soberano Jr. and Templario are ready to erupt. CMLL is settling it with rivals teaming up for a four-team eliminator competition. The winners will advance to handle business in mask versus mask or hair versus hair.

The potential result is completely unpredictable, in my opinion. Atlantis and Fuerza Guerrera are the senior veterans of the bunch. Atlantis is rumored to be 59 years old, and Fuerza Guerrera is rumored to be 68 years old. Normally, one of them would be a safe bet in this situation, but that means they have to win the tag team competition in order to qualify. That is no easy task. Averno and Ultimo Guerrero would be the most unsatisfying on paper. Nothing against those luchadores. It’s just that with 6 masks in play, a hair versus hair final would feel like a cop out. Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Soberano Jr., or Templario losing their mask would be the most interesting outcome as masked luchadores in their prime.

You might be wondering why not throw the tag team match to keep your mask safe. Well, the idea is that desire to unmask a rival trumps self-preservation.

CMLL is also getting the women in on the mask versus mask madness for the 89th Anniversary. La Jarochita and Reyna Isis will duke it out.

In other CMLL news, they announced the final members for the International Gran Prix on August 19. Mistico is ready to return from injury for Mexico’s squad. The international team secured the creamy services of El Mesias (aka Mil Muertes).

The Gran Prix teams for the torneo cibernetico match include:

  • Mexico: Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Templario
  • International: El Mesias, Tiger Mask, Matt Taven, Lince Dorado, Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, Kenny King, Oraculo

The 89th Anniversary show and the International Gran Prix event should be available for live streaming through Ticketmaster Live.

Are you satisfied with the 89th Anniversary main event? Who is your pick to lose their mask or hair?

