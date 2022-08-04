Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Following up on the MJF situation, Fightful Select reports no one from AEW or “anyone in wrestling” they’ve reached out to “admitted to hearing from him since” since his promo on the June 1 Dynamite. AEW talent and staff also say “they’ve not overheard Tony Khan speak about MJF whatsoever.”

The site did hear MJF was filming something with the cast of Impractical Jokers last week in New Jersey, but can’t confirm if it was for that show on TruTV (another WarnersDiscovery channel like TNT & TBS) or for a separate project.

Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW can add injury time to wrestler contracts like WWE has in the past: “Their contracts do allow for that and it has happened.”

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he turned down an offer for Harlem Heat to have their “Last Match” at Starrcast next year.

Wrestling Romance alert! Tenille Dashwood revealed on Instagram that she’s dating WWE wrestler Madcap Moss.

