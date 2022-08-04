Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance Cheap Pop (Aug. 5, 8 pm CT)

Angel Escalera vs. Bucky Collins vs. Craig Mitchell vs. Devon Monroe vs. Ethan Price vs. Koda Hernandez (Scramble Match) Darin Corbin vs. Kylie Rae Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Project MONIX EFFY vs. Jah-C Bang Bros (August Mathews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Mark Wheeler & Taylor Rising (Freelance Tag Team Championship) Bryan Keith (c) vs. Koko Lane (Freelance Legacy Championship) Robert Anthony vs. Storm Grayson (c) (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance are back and they’ve got a heaping helping of damn fine pro wrestling lined up for you, from the traditional scramble, to a couple grade A singles, to three title matches!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

2022 Scenic City Invitational (Aug. 5-6)

—Night One (Aug. 5, 7:30 pm ET)—

Billie Starkz vs. Robert Martyr (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Eli Knight vs. Myron Reed (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas vs. Orion Bishop (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Damyan Tangra vs. Daniel Makabe (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Adam Priest vs. Cole Radrick (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Ashton Starr vs. Jaden Newman (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Masha Slamovich vs. Trish Adora (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match) Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku (Scenic City Invitational First Round Match)

—Night Two (Aug. 6, 7:30 pm ET)—

??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (Scramble Match) Jax Dane vs. Tank Scenic City Invitational Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

It’s that time of the year again, folks, the WrestleMania of the southeast, the best dang tournament you’re gonna find on the indies, the Scenic City Invitational!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

SCI / ACTION Futures Tournament (Aug. 6, 2 pm ET)

Billy Tipton vs. BK Westbrook vs. Jeffrey John (Futures Showcase Tournament First Round Match) Brogan Finlay vs. Rico Gonzalez vs. Zach Mosley (Futures Showcase Tournament First Round Match) Noah Hossman vs. Lobo Okami vs. Proc the Croc (Futures Showcase Tournament First Round Match) Futures Showcase Tournament Finals

And of course, it ain’t the SCI without nine of the fastest rising stars lining up with pride and a title match against AC Mack for the IWTV World Independent Wrestling Championship on the line!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WrestleQueerdom (Aug. 6, 7:30 pm ET)

Richie Coy vs. Zeke Mercer Don’t Die Miles vs. Kidd Bandit Kota Holliday vs. Max the Impaler Candy Lee (c) vs. Gisele Shaw (PIB Grand Prize Championship) Sonny Kiss vs. ??? (c) (PIB Grand Prize Championship) Eden Von Engeland vs. Shea McCoy Edith Surreal vs. VENY

Last but certainly not least, and massively important to me on a personal level for fairly obvious reasons, TransGraps on Twitter has been hard at work putting together this show featuring entirely transgender / non-binary / gender nonconforming wrestlers and it is here! Just look at this line-up, folks, just about every single notable gender-y wrestler in North America, plus VENY, PLUS Mariah Moreno is being honored with a hall of fame ceremony!

Check it out live on Looped, folks.

Free matches here!

Hoodslam Forbidden Back Door

Hold onto your butts, we’re starting with a full free show from Hoodslam, folks!

Jaka vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Pinkie Sanchez

Another International Wrestling Syndicate blast from the past for y’all, a three-way featuring the smooth savage, enjoy!

Glory Pro Anniversary V

Last but not least, Glory Pro have continued to drop full free shows onto their YouTube, so why not this one? Celebrating their fifth anniversary back in February, check it out!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.