Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Fightful Select, USA Network is incredibly happy with the changes within WWE and what it has meant for Monday Night Raw.

The Observer notes that WWE is currently trying to get Raquel Rodriguez over as a big star, which is why the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament was booked the way it was, with her so dominant in all the matches.

PW Insider speculates Triple H deliberately booked NXT’s Worlds Collide on the same day as AEW’s All Out as a way to fire back for all the times Tony Khan has tried to hurt Triple H.

Carmella told a fan on Twitter that she’s not sure when she’ll be back from her injury just yet and she’s still recovering. There’s currently no expectation she’ll be back anytime soon.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Tony Khan isn’t committed to anything in regards to the commentary team and changes his mind a lot.

