Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE has discussed bringing Braun Strowman back, per Fightful Select. No decision’s been made, but advocates have argued Strowman looks “ring ready” and “better now than when he was in WWE.”

There have also been internal discussions about ending Roman Reigns’ title run, according to WrestleVotes. The account has heard “multiple ideas” which have “intrigued” Triple H & the team deciding who will leave Clash at the Castle with the WWE & Universal championships.

After word spread of former NXT star Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark’s Aug. 26 arrest in Orlando for Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, PW Insider reported Clark was also arrested on Aug. 20 for a pair of first degree misdemeanors, Battery and Trespassing on Property After a Warning.

Jon Moxley legitimately hated being labeled the interim AEW champ, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was also noted that Moxley vs. CM Punk happening last Wednesday wasn’t a “ratings ploy”, but a way to tell the story of their All Out match that’s different than just two great wrestlers having a great wrestling match.

Santana Garrett, who was released by WWE as a wrestler last June, tweeted that she’s started working as a coach at the Performance Center.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.