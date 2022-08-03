Cassie Lee & Shawn Spears are expecting!

Along with her long-time tag partner Jessie McKay (WWE’s Billie Kay), Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) announced back in April she was stepping away from wrestling. Her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, hasn’t bee in the ring since losing a steel cage match to Wardlow in the build to May’s Double or Nothing.

What have they been doing these last few months? This heartstring-tugging Instagram posted today (Aug. 3) to both their accounts provides the answer... they’re getting ready to be parents!

Lee & Spears met while they were both with WWE, and were married in 2019. Since then, they left the company under different circumstances. She wrestled with McKay in Impact, while he signed with Tony Khan & continued to run his wrestling school in Florida with Tyler Breeze.

The comments on Instagram are filled with congratulations and well-wishes from the many friends they’ve made on their wrestling journeys, so it looks like this kiddo is gonna be well loved by his immediate and extended/found families.

Join us in sending our congrats to the happy mom & dad-to-be!