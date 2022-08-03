Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Insider says one of the big changes that has happened recently within WWE has been the loosening of restrictions around wrestlers promos. They’re being allowed to improvise more.

That apparently includes matches, as they were also told the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match on SmackDown last week had much of it called in the ring instead of pre-planned.

Fightful Select notes that, not surprisingly, there is a lot of optimism within WWE and even outside of it surrounding Triple H now running Creative. Morale is high right now.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Ronda Rousey is booked for the Clash at the Castle PPV, so her suspension won’t last for very long.

A recent AEW trademark filing for “All Elite Women” has led to speculation that a new show will be created for women on the roster.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.