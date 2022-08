Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to the Observer, there is turmoil within AEW but it’s “not as much as people think.”

Vince Russo is now claiming he was consulting for USA Network overseeing Monday Night Raw for two years, from WrestleMania in 2020 up to this past WrestleMania.

There is apparently word going around, via BeltFanDan, that Triple H could be making “numerous belt design changes.”

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said AEW is “serious” about doing a women’s show but it’s unclear when that may come to fruition.

PW Insider says the Good Brothers are already working up plans for Talkin’ Shop A Mania 3, but no date is set for it just yet. They also say WWE made overtures to the two but they were asking for a lot and talks dissipated.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.